Spain Sports Tourism Market Poised for a Spectacular 13.8% CAGR Adventure till 2032 | FMI

As per a recent Spain sports tourism market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Spain sports tourism market size is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 13809 Million in 2022. Sales of Spain sports tourism market are projected to increase at a 13.8% CAGR, with a historic CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2021.

Sports tourism in Spain depends not only on major international events; in fact, the Spain sports tourism market key trends and opportunities that have been expressed in sports tourism in Spain is amateur tournaments. Marathons and street races are the main indexes of Spain sports tourism market future trends.

Mega sports events make up a substantial part of the sports tourism market. Some of the major sports events, like the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup, offer great Spain sports tourism market opportunities. In terms of tourism development, these events can be catalysts of economic opportunities, when there is a proper use of destination branding and infrastructure progress.

As the majority of potential customers are millennial who spend the majority of their time on the internet using search and social media, having an online presence will certainly increase the Spain Sports tourism market value. There are many bloggers and YouTubers like Deadspin, With Leather, Dude Perfect, F2Freestylers, etc. who post about recent & exciting sports events happening around the world and give tutorials about the sport boosting the Spain sports tourism adoption trends.

Offering contactless payment methods may be perceived as a need rather than a luxury by many customers and staff who loathe dealing with cash. As a result of the COVID outbreak, many people in the Spain sports tourism market have started to employ contact payment systems.

Key Takeaways from the Spain Sports Tourism Market Study

In terms of tour type in the Spain sports tourism market, the package travellers are estimated to account for the relatively highest Spain sports tourism market

By booking channel, the online booking section is expected to hold a major Spain sports tourism market

The travellers prefer online booking rather than opting for personal booking as online booking is feasible and even the tour operators give discounts on booking online.

Spain is one of the biggest international hubs for football players as it has the highest number of registered players in the world. It has approximately 28000+ football clubs as well.

Apart from football, basketball, and handball are also popularly played by the Spanish population.

Cycling and gymnastics have also contributed numerous medals to Spain’s tally in various international competitions.

The opportunities in sports tourism tours from Europe vary by niche. Individual participation in sports offers the most chances for sustainable returns, but other sectors also provide Spain sports tourism market

Key Players:

CN Sports Tourism

Kaptiva Sports Travel

Jolly DMC

Oentours

Spain Essential Travel

Agency Sports and Travel Europe

Spain Sports Tour

Just Explore

Costa Excursions

Madride Travel

Not Just a Tourist

Top Day Tours

Destination Services

Dolphin Adventure

VPT Tours

Born Bike Tours Barcelona

Others

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Spain Sports tourism market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast Spain Sports tourism market statistics for the period from 2022-to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Spain Sports tourism market based on Sports Tourism Type (Sports Event Tourism, Nostalgia Sports Tourism, Active Sports Tourism, Passive Sports Tourism), By Sports Type (Football/ Soccer, Cricket, Motorsport, Basketball, and others) Booking Channel (Phone Booking, Online Booking & In-Person Booking), By Consumer Orientation ( Men, Women, and Children) Tourist Type (Domestic & International) Tour Type (Independent Traveller, Tour Group & Package Traveller) Age Group (15-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, 46-55 Years, 66-75 Years)across seven major regions.

Spain Sports Tourism Market by Category

By Sports Type, Spain’s Sports Tourism Market is segmented as:

Football/Soccer

Cricket

Motorsports

Basketball

Others

By Sports Tourism Type, Spain’s Sports Tourism Market is segmented as:

Sports Event Tourism

Nostalgia Sports Tourism

Active Sports Tourism

Passive Sports Tourism

By Consumer Orientation, Spain Sports Tourism Market is segmented as:

Men

Women

Children

By Booking Channel, Spain Sports Tourism Market is segmented as:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In-Person Booking

By Tourist Type, Spain Sports Tourism Market is segmented as:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type, Spain Sports Tourism Market is segmented as:

Independent Traveler

Tour Group

Package Traveler

By Age Group, Spain Sports Tourism Market is segmented as:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years

By Region, Spain Sports Tourism Market is segmented as:

EA (East Asia)

