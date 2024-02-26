South Africa’s Sports Tourism Market Set for a 9% CAGR Surge in the Next Decade | FMI

Posted on 2024-02-26 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

South Africa's Sports Tourism Market

South Africa’s Sports Tourism Market

The South Africa sports tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 3,666 million in 2022. As per the report, demand for sports tourism in South Africa is forecast to increase at a robust 9.0% CAGR through 2032. The total South Africa sports tourism market share represents 2% to 5% of the global sports tourism market.

The sports tourism industry in South Africa serves a wide range of tourists who come to different parts of the world to take part in and watch athletic events. Travelers spend money on housing, food, and drink, as well as other things. South African sports tourism encourages the growth of the sports tourism supply chain, which benefits the economy.

The travel and tourism sector’s market for sports tourism in South Africa is one that is expanding quickly. In fact, it is currently South Africa’s fastest growing industry for sports tourism, bringing in billions of dollars annually. The sports tourism market in South Africa is expected to benefit from major trends and opportunities as the sector expands over the next years.

Gain In-Depth Knowledge with a Report Sample Request:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15355

One of the tourism industry’s fastest-growing subsectors is sports tourism. A large part of South Africa’s spectacular rise in tourism in 1994 can be credited to the country’s hosting of various prestigious sporting events. In order to achieve the goals of the Reconstruction and Development Program (RDP), which aims to improve South African society on both an economic and social level, the government established South Africa Sports Tourism (SAST).

The 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa was a huge success, and since then, the country has gradually given up on hosting any significant international sporting events. The expansion of the sports tourism industry in South Africa now largely depends on the advertising of sporting events.

Even if it might not seem like it, recent technological advancements have unquestionably had an impact on the South African sports tourism business. Thanks to the opportunity to buy sports tickets online through numerous applications and websites, people today have access to resources that were not accessible ten years ago.

People are also more aware of when and where the games and competitions may take place in advance, allowing them to better plan for the cost and time required to attend the events boosting the South Africa sports tourism adoption trends.

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15355

South Africa’s Sports Tourism Market Has an Opportunity in the midst of the Chaos

The sports tourism industry in South Africa was significantly impacted by COVID-19. The majority of regional, statewide, and worldwide events have been postponed or are taking place in a new way, like with only a few South African sports tourism market participants.

Due to travel limitations, several outdoor events and programmes have been postponed. However, some forms of sports tourism—such as outdoor recreation—are alternatives to mass tourism, and their popularity is anticipated to rise in the coming years, driving the market for sports tourism in South Africa.

What is the Key Strategies Driving the South Africa Sports Tourism Market?

For example, using sports as a subject for a non-sport tourist theme should receive greater attention. Providing various activity holiday centers, e.g. water sports centers, outdoor pursuit’s centers, etc., in the form of lodging and a supervised list of activity-based near the facility.

Manufacturers are using strategies like sports tours for sports teams and clubs, which is surging the demand for sports tourism in South Africa. For instance, off-season vacations are provided for international sports teams.

Focusing on mega-events such as the Whitbread Round-the-World Yacht Race, the All Africa Games, the Cricket World Cup, and the Soccer World Cup, these ongoing sports events are likely to drive the South Africa sports tourism market future trends.

Visiting teams are given access to training facilities and the chance to play in friendly matches against regional teams. It is further said that youth sports tours give team members and their families/friends the chance to go to the nations, towns, and regions where the tournaments are held, in addition to giving them the chance to compete.

Key Players

  • Edusport
  • Sports Tours
  • SATSA
  • Edwin Doran
  • Tourvest Destination
  • Others

South Africa Sports Tourism Market by Category

By Sports Type:

  • Football/Soccer
  • Cricket
  • Motor sports
  • Basketball
  • Others

By Sports Tourism Type:

  • Sports Event Tourism
  • Nostalgia Sports Tourism
  • Active Sports Tourism
  • Passive Sports Tourism

By Consumer Orientation:

  • Men
  • Women
  • Children

By Booking Channel:

  • Phone Booking
  • Online Booking
  • In-Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

  • Domestic
  • International

By Tour Type:

  • Independent Traveler
  • Tour Group
  • Package Traveler

By Age Group:

  • 15-25 Years
  • 26-35 Years
  • 36-45 Years
  • 46-55 Years
  • 66-75 Years

By Region:

  • MEA

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:       

Nandini Singh Sawlani 

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution