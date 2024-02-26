South Africa’s Sports Tourism Market Set for a 9% CAGR Surge in the Next Decade | FMI

The South Africa sports tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 3,666 million in 2022. As per the report, demand for sports tourism in South Africa is forecast to increase at a robust 9.0% CAGR through 2032. The total South Africa sports tourism market share represents 2% to 5% of the global sports tourism market.

The sports tourism industry in South Africa serves a wide range of tourists who come to different parts of the world to take part in and watch athletic events. Travelers spend money on housing, food, and drink, as well as other things. South African sports tourism encourages the growth of the sports tourism supply chain, which benefits the economy.

The travel and tourism sector’s market for sports tourism in South Africa is one that is expanding quickly. In fact, it is currently South Africa’s fastest growing industry for sports tourism, bringing in billions of dollars annually. The sports tourism market in South Africa is expected to benefit from major trends and opportunities as the sector expands over the next years.

One of the tourism industry's fastest-growing subsectors is sports tourism. A large part of South Africa's spectacular rise in tourism in 1994 can be credited to the country's hosting of various prestigious sporting events. In order to achieve the goals of the Reconstruction and Development Program (RDP), which aims to improve South African society on both an economic and social level, the government established South Africa Sports Tourism (SAST). The 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa was a huge success, and since then, the country has gradually given up on hosting any significant international sporting events. The expansion of the sports tourism industry in South Africa now largely depends on the advertising of sporting events. Even if it might not seem like it, recent technological advancements have unquestionably had an impact on the South African sports tourism business. Thanks to the opportunity to buy sports tickets online through numerous applications and websites, people today have access to resources that were not accessible ten years ago. People are also more aware of when and where the games and competitions may take place in advance, allowing them to better plan for the cost and time required to attend the events boosting the South Africa sports tourism adoption trends.

South Africa's Sports Tourism Market Has an Opportunity in the midst of the Chaos