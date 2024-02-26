UAE Sustainable Tourism Market Expected to Soar to US$ 164.62 Million by 2033 | FMI

From 2023 to 2033, the size of the sustainable tourism market in the United Arab Emirates is expected to rise rapidly. As per the study report released by Future Market Insights, it is anticipated that the global market will surpass a valuation of US$ 40.34 million by 2023. By 2033, it is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 164.62 million. From 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to grow at a startling 15.10% CAGR.

The UAE is adopting new digital technologies and innovations to improve tourism sustainability. This involves deploying intelligent technologies for energy management, mobile apps for useful tourist information, and online communities promoting ethical tourism practices.

To lessen the carbon footprint of tourism, the UAE is investing in environmentally friendly transportation infrastructure. Improved public transit systems, the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations, and the promotion of biking and walking routes in tourist regions are a few instances of this.

To boost tourism, the UAE has made significant investments in the construction of sustainable infrastructure. This involves building eco-friendly accommodations, getaways, and tourist destinations emphasizing water conservation, waste management, and energy efficiency.

The UAE places a high value on maintaining its extensive cultural legacy. To ensure the preservation and respect of regional traditions and customs, tourism initiatives strongly emphasize fostering sustainable cultural tourism, which includes visiting historical sites, museums, and traditional arts and crafts.

The UAE cooperates with global institutions, trade groups, and stakeholders to share best practices and advance environmentally friendly traveling. This includes collaborations with groups like the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The UAE supports cooperation between the public and commercial sectors to promote sustainable tourism.

The development and implementation of sustainable tourism plans, policies, and initiatives are made possible through partnerships between government organizations, tourism boards, and private firms. These collaborations are predicted to propel market growth significantly.

Key Takeaways from UAE Sustainable Tourism Market Report:

The UAE sustainable tourism industry’s size developed at a CAGR of 14.20% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 20.34 million.

The market size stood at US$ 34.6 million in 2022.

In 2022, the green tourism segment captured 32.80% shares in the market.

In 2022, the online booking segment captured a 37.90% market share.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST), a section of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), seeks to establish Dubai as one of the top tourist destinations in the world for sustainable travel by launching the ‘Get into the Green Scene’ campaign in May 2021. The initiative aims to inform residents and visitors about Dubai’s eco-attractions and underline how easy it is to adopt eco-friendly practices into everyday routines.

In Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sector, Platinum Heritage Dubai was given the distinction of Renewable Energy Leader.

The UAE is seeking to reinforce its dominant position as a worldwide center for the research and development of renewable energy sources and to grow and improve its plethora of resources and expertise in the world’s energy markets.

UAE Sustainable Tourism Market Segmentation

By Type:

Eco-Tourism

Green Tourism

Soft Tourism

Community Tourism

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In-person Booking

By Tourism Type:

Domestic

International

By Tourist Type:

Independent Traveller

Tour Group

Package Traveller

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Age Group:

15 to 25 Years

26 to 35 Years

36 to 35 Years

46 to 55 Years

66 to 75 Years

