Sponge and Scouring Pads Market is Expected to Grow at a 4% by 2030 | FMI

Sales of Sponge and Scouring Pads Market to grow over 4% in 2030. FMI studied 12 factor that influences sponge and scouring pads purchase and reached to the conclusion.

Driven by the rising demand for efficient methods of home cleaning, manufacturers are expected to focus on innovations. Despite limited scope of product differentiation, they are expected to research on various materials to make scouring pads and sponges suitable for various cleaning purposes.

The report offers an executive level blueprint of the market, uncovering the hidden opportunities and potential threats. According to FMI, commercial segment will account for the lion’s share of sale witnessed in the market.

Get your Sample Report to Boost Your Industry Knowledge for Valuable Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12254

However, growth witnessed in the market is expected to be stunted owing the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, which compelled governments to impose strict curbs. As restaurants and food service chains remain shuttered, the sales of sponge and scouring products will significantly decelerate. Nonetheless, FMI forecasts the demand from the household segment to rise steadily helping the market stay afloat.

FMI offers in-depth insights into the global sponge and scouring pads market. Some of these are:

Overall demand growth is projected to remain over 4% till 2030

Among materials used steel will remain more popular. Early entry has enabled steel-based sponges and scouring pads to penetrate deeper into the market

Polymer-based scouring pads are cheaper than their steel based counterparts. Higher demand for polymer scouring pads is likely especially for cleaning more delicate surfaces

Kitchen utensils will account for higher share in the market among applications

Household spending on sponge and scouring pads reported to increase in first half of 2020

Online sales of sponge and souring pads reported three-fold increase in H1 2020 comparing against H1 2019

Regionally, North America is expected to remain highly lucrative market for sponges and scouring pads

Request the Full Report Methodology Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-12254

“Significant growth is likely in the household segment. The rising population and higher focus on maintaining clean environment in homes will drive demand in the category. The market will particularly gain due to rising middle-class population and their willingness to spend on efficient cleaning solutions,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Global sponge and scouring pads market is largely fragmented with a handful of companies have worldwide reach. Though, in terms of market value, these global corporations lead the share cart. Almost three fourth of the companies operating in global sponge and scouring pads market operates locally. Since, it is a low complexity and low valued products all such small and large companies have sponge and scouring pads in their portfolio as a subset offering of a large SBU.

Some of the leading companies operating in the sponge and scouring pads market are The Clorox Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Procter & Gamble Co., The Libman Co., and Unilever Group, The Crown Choice; Scrub-It, O-Cedar, 3M, Weiman Products, LLC.., Amway, among others.

They are more likely to focus on expansion of their ecommerce presence to reach wider base of consumers. Besides this, they will continue investing in product launches and advertising campaigns to gain competitive edge.

Key Segment

Product Type

Sponges

Sponge Scrubbers

Hand Pads

Material Type

Steel

Polymer

Application

Commercial

Residential

Price Range

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Sales Channel

Wholesalers/ Distributors

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Latin America

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube