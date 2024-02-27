Agriculture Nets Market is Expected to Reach at a US$ 18,242.6 Million by 2033, CAGR of 5.5% | FMI

The global agriculture nets market size reached US$ 10,132.6 million in 2022. Revenue generated by the agriculture net sales is likely to be US$ 10,679.8 million in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, demand for agriculture nets is poised to soar at a 5.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 18,242.6 million by 2033.

The agriculture nets market is expected to continue growing as a result of increased demand for clean food products cultivated in a safe and protected environment free of external contaminants. With the fast development of the population, the demand for food products has expanded concurrently.

Agriculture nets are utilized for safeguarding crops from birds, insects, small animals, and other environmental elements such as UV radiation and meteorological conditions. Fruits, including olives, chestnuts, almonds, and walnuts, are harvested as well, employing nets. These nets are put straight on trees or in greenhouse openings to safeguard or cover soils. Farmers’ increased knowledge and crop significance promote the expansion of the agriculture nets market.

Agriculture nets are utilized in the horticulture and floriculture industries for several purposes and functionalities. With expanding populations and rising food demands, many countries have turned the spotlight on national food security. This has led to the deployment of agricultural nets in horticulture and floriculture. Anti-hail nets also serve to protect crops from hail and enhance micro-environments. This has the potential to increase agricultural production and output.

The growing importance of farming nets in residential sectors propels the agriculture nets market forward. These nets have been utilized for a variety of purposes, including terrace gardening, window shelters, fishing, and construction fences. A wide range of residential applications has expanded the sale of agricultural nets, propelling market development. People are also starting to grasp the value of gardening these days, and the rise in prominence of terrace gardening or balcony gardening has drawn fresh customers to the agriculture nets market.

One of the primary obstacles in the global market is the demand for a large initial investment, as agricultural nets that carry out various specifications can be costly. This is particularly relevant for low-income farmers seeking to make a profit in developing countries. Farmers with stronger land holdings might encounter more expenses as a result of the regulations, whilst those with smaller farms might be unable to meet the criteria with comparatively lesser expenditures.

Global industrial operators can boost their sales volume by capitalizing on untapped opportunities in emerging markets. Even though the end result could be expensive, corporations can offer personalized remedies based on the demands of farmers in the region since each country has a distinct soil composition, and the concerns of farmers in one location might be different from those in another. This holds for farmers from identical countries. Furthermore, increased investment in developing novel products is an additional reason to anticipate higher revenue.

“Sales of agriculture nets are set to remain higher in Asia Pacific through 2033 since the region witnesses a high level of agricultural activity throughout the year. Government initiatives in countries like India and China have encouraged the adoption of modern farming practices, which drive sales of these nets apart from other agricultural equipment.” according to a lead consumer product analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from the Agriculture Nets Market

In the North America agriculture nets sector, the United States and Canada emerged as leading markets in 2023 with 17.4% and 3.2% market share, respectively.

In the Europe agriculture nets industry of 2023, Germany and the United Kingdom take the lead, capturing significant market shares of 6.8% and 5.4%, respectively.

In 2023, India and China stand out as the dominant markets in the Asia Pacific agriculture nets market, capturing market shares of 14.6% and 10.3%, respectively.

The market is spearheaded by the shading nets segment, commanding 42.10% of the global agriculture nets industry in 2023.

The woven form is the leading segment by form, with a 56.70% share of the global agriculture nets industry market in 2023.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Agriculture Nets Market

In the agricultural nets sector, success hinges on key strategies. Key players partner with local growers, working closely together. They create new and better products by using advanced materials and eco-friendly methods. Quality is a top priority as well in this industry. They keep improving through research and development. By listening to what customers need and caring for the environment, these companies ensure their lasting success in the market.

Recent Developments in the Agriculture Nets Market

In May 2023, Nestlé opened the Institute of Agricultural Sciences to assist in improving the sustainability of agriculture by providing science-based farming solutions. Nestlé specialists assess and come up with solutions in important areas of focus, such as plant science, agricultural systems, and milk production at the new institution.

In March 2023, Syngenta Group unveiled the introduction of “Shoots by Syngenta™.” It is an international network meant to assist in handling agriculture’s challenging issues, enhance innovation, and develop more sustainable agriculture.

Market Segmentation of Agriculture Nets

Type:

Shading Nets

Anti-hail

Anti-insects

Windbreak

Others

Form:

Woven

Non-woven Form

Application:

Farming Area

Animal Husbandry

Horticulture and Floriculture

Aquaculture

Others

End Use:

Industrial Agriculture

Sustainable Agriculture

Price Range:

Economic

Mid-range

Premium

Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Rubber

Others

Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Independent Stores

Hardware Stores

Farm Equipment Stores

Other Sales Channel

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

