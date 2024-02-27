Thermoform Packaging Market Value worth US$ 84,450 Million by 2033

The thermoform packaging market size is projected to be valued at US$ 50,390 Million in 2023 and it is anticipated to surpass US$ 84,450 Million by 2033. The adoption of thermoform packaging is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The thermoform packaging market focuses on the manufacturing and distribution of packaging solutions created through the thermoforming process. Thermoform packaging involves heating a plastic sheet until it becomes pliable, forming it into a specific shape using a mold, and then cooling it to maintain the shape. This method results in packaging with tailored designs and functionalities, making it suitable for a wide range of applications across different industries.

Research findings underscore the potential of thermoform packaging to yield cost reductions of up to 15% compared to packaging produced through plastic injection molding. This revelation indicates a promising trajectory for widespread industry adoption in the foreseeable future, signaling positive prospects for the thermoform packaging segment.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15926

Market Trends:

Rise in Food Packaging: Thermoform packaging is extensively used in the food industry for packaging items such as fresh produce, deli products, and ready-to-eat meals due to its versatility and protective qualities. Demand for Convenience Packaging: Thermoform packaging is well-suited for creating convenient and easy-to-use packaging, aligning with consumer preferences for on-the-go and single-serving products. Advancements in Technology: Ongoing technological advancements in thermoforming equipment and processes contribute to improved efficiency, reduced waste, and enhanced design capabilities in the thermoform packaging market. Focus on Sustainable Practices: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable practices, with an increasing number of manufacturers adopting recyclable materials and eco-friendly initiatives in thermoform packaging.

Key Takeaways from Thermoform Packaging Market

In 2022, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment accounted for more than 51% of the market share.

By Product, the Containers Segment dominated the market from 2023 to 2033, with a share of 27%.

Between 2023 and 2033, the Food & Beverage Sector had a 52% Share of the End User Market for Thermoform Packaging.

By 2033, the thermoform packaging market in the United States is projected to be worth over US$ 26.200 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 6%.

Germany’s thermoforming packaging market is anticipated to see one of the quickest rates of growth in Europe, rising at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

By 2033, the thermoform packaging market in China is projected to be worth US$ 15.250 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 7%.

Japan’s thermoform packaging market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.420 Mn in value, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

By 2033, the thermoform packaging market in South Korea is anticipated to be worth US$ 14.3 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15926

Competitive Landscape

Competitors have merged with and acquired other companies in the thermoforming sector, which has helped them boost their market share. Through continual research and development projects, market participants have also been able to incorporate improvements in their goods that allow them to provide sustainability to their clients.

Some of the significant participants that are included in the report are Mondi Group, Placon Corp., Display Pack, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Amcor, Sonoco Products Company, Dart Container Corp., Constantia, Tray-Pak Corp., D&W Fine Pack, Lacerta Group, Inc., RPC Group Plc, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Sinclair & Rush, Inc. Rompa Group.

Recent Developments

In October 2019, COEXPAN unveiled CorePET, a brand-new 100% rPET sheet developed exclusively for the thermoform packaging industry.

The Mondi Group created a polypropylene film that is 100% recyclable for use in thermoforming flexible films for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging to extend the shelf life of products like meat and cheese. The device offers a 23% reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional packaging and is completely recyclable in existing waste streams. The internal barrier layer accounts for less than 5% of the whole structure.

Pactiv LLC took the lead in the market in 2020 as a result of its wide range of products, particularly for the food and beverage industry, and strong North American presence.

Segmentation

By Material:

PET

PVC

PS

PP

PE

Others

By Product:

Blister

Clamshell

Skin Packaging

Trays & Lids

Containers

Others

By Heat Seal Coating:

Hot Melt-Based

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

By End User:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Homecare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Purchase this report to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15926

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube