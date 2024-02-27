Corrugated Mailers Market Soars to US$ 7.1 Billion by 2032

Demand for corrugated mailers is increasing as a result of consumer intolerance for plastic and its harmful impact on the environment. The outpouring demand for corrugated mailers from globally renowned courier and postal organizations such as DHL, FedEx, etc. is being influenced by rising cross-border purchasing and population migrating towards urban areas across all the regions.

The global corrugated mailers market is expected to grow from US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022 to US$ 7.1 Bn by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 7.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period. rising usage of corrugated mailers across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors is a key factor driving the global market.

The expansion of the corrugated mailers market is projected to be fuelled by the increase in demand for packaging solutions across several end-use industries. The reason behind the growing popularity of corrugated mailers is benefits including low cost and supreme protection, which are having a direct positive impact on sales.

Request Sample of this Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15874

E-commerce platforms, as well as postal and mail service providers, are continuously searching for impactful packaging products that could lower overall package prices and have eye-catching features along with ensuring the protection of goods till delivery. As a result, they are adopting corrugated mailers.

Trends of Biodegradability to Drive the Sales of Corrugated Mailers

Growing environmental concerns and implementation of stringent regulations are prompting packaging giants and end-use industries to shift towards biodegradable packaging solutions. The biodegradable packaging solutions are free from any toxicity, do not harm the environment in any way, and degrade automatically without any effort. On the back of these factors, the demand for biodegradable packaging is rising among the end-use industries which drives the demand for corrugated mailers as they possess the biodegradability feature.

In addition, corrugated mailers that are biodegradable require fewer resources and lower production costs. Unlike fossil-based materials, paper leaves a lesser impact on the environment and is known to have a lower carbon footprint when compared to conventional packaging materials such as plastics, glass, and metals. Thus, these rigid paper containers help in reducing the carbon footprint.

As the packaging trend has evolved from just convenient to convenient and sustainable, the usage of paper in different end-use industries has grown immensely. Thus, the trend of using biodegradable packaging solutions will continue to propel the demand for corrugated mailers during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Corrugated Mailers Market

Based on product type, the C-flute is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn between 2022 and 2032.

By end use, the commercial segment is expected to expand 1.6 times over the upcoming decade.

South Asia is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing corrugated mailers market owing to rising demand from institutional and commercial sectors.

With growing demand for packaging solutions made up of sustainable raw materials, North America will hold a substantial share of the global market through 2032.

China’s corrugated mailers market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 616 Mn by 2032.

Purchase this report to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15874

Key Players

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Pregis LLC, Mondi plc, DS Smith plc, WestRock Company, and International Paper Company are the key players operating in the global corrugated mailers market. Also, some of the noticeable players in the market include Box Market, GWP Group, Accurate Box Company, Inc., VSL Packaging Company USA, and others.

Corrugated Mailers Industry by Category

By Product Type:

C Flute

B Flute

E Flute

F Flute

Others (N Flute, A Flute)

By Wall Type:

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

By End Use:

Commercial

Institutional

Household

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube