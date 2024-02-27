Durian Powder Market | Exploring Trends and Growth Dynamics in the Global Market

The global durian powder market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 642.4 million by 2032, with sales growing at a robust CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 150.4 million in 2021, the market reached US$ 287.9 million in 2022. Factors like the growing awareness about the benefits of durian such as maintenance of blood sugar levels and antidepressants are responsible for the prominent growth of the durian powder market during the forecast period.

Durian, an edible fruit of several tree species belonging to the Durio genus, produces durian powder. Durians are frozen, dried, and then ground into powdered form and this powder contains various health benefits. Durian powder contains dietary fiber which improves the functioning of different systems in the body. This factor augments the global sales of the durian powder market during the assessment period.

The rising demand for durian-based products especially among the geriatric population to manage their heart health is another aspect that propels the market forward over the upcoming years. In addition, the escalating focus of market players on the expansion of their online distribution channels is also anticipated to aid the growth of the durian powder market.

The surging demand for durian-flavored bakery and confectionery products, particularly in Singapore, Malaysia, China, and Thailand is estimated to boost the global durian powder market growth during the next couple of years. For instance, in September 2021, Cadbury Dairy Milk re-launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Durian, the most popular localized limited-edition flavor in the Malaysian market. The popular chocolatier strived to pay tribute to Malaysian cultures and flavors, following the success of Cadbury Dairy Milk Durian in August 2020.

Likewise, in September 2021, Fann Wong, a famous actress based in Singapore, released Fanntasy, her new online pastry shop after a substantial period of trial and error experimentation. Fanntasy, the pastry shop, offers two inventive whole tarts, namely, Signature Valrhona Chocolate Tart and Musang King Gula Melaka Tart. The release of similar distinctive products imbued with durian powder are anticipated to drive the growth of the durian powder market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

High sugar and calorie content may stymie the growth of the durian powder market during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific’s durian powder market will lead the global marketplace owing to surging import and export activities in China.

It is estimated that about 90% of durians imported by China were from Thailand and these numbers are expected to rise rapidly over the next couple of years.

Increasing demand for durian-flavored tea and coffee boosts the North American durian market.

Competitive Landscape

Sunshine International, TanTan Food, Thai Foods International, Naturalin, Siam Oriental food and Beverage, THAI AO CHI FRUITS, and Jinhua Huayang Foods among others are some of the key players in the durian powder market profiled in the full version of the report.

Prominent market players are concentrating on enhancing their supply chains by adopting traceability systems across these chains. Focus on improving the quality and sustainability of the products is an important tactic of these players. These firms also employ partnerships and agreements to enhance their market footprints.

More Insights into Durian Powder Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global durian powder market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of end-use, distribution channel, and region.

According to the same reports, based on segmentation, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to account for a considerable portion of the market. In terms of distribution channels, online stores will contribute substantially to the durian powder market growth.

Based on region, the durian powder market in the Asia Pacific region will exhibit remarkable growth during the forecast period. Countries like China, Thailand, and Malaysia will make impressive contributions to the target market growth. Asia Pacific is considered to be the largest producer and consumer of durian powder in the world. Besides Asia Pacific, North America will also witness notable growth in the durian powder market due to the high demand for durian flavored tea and coffee. Thus, Asia Pacific and North America will stimulate growth in the durian powder market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Durian Powder Industry Survey

By End Use:

Desserts & Ice-creams

Soft Drinks

Bakery

Confectionery

Snacks

Powder Premixes

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channel

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Indirect Sales

