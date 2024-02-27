Nitrogenated Coffee Market | Rise of the Bubbly Brew: Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global nitrogenated coffee demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 40 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to be valued at US$ 60 Billion from 2022 to 2032. Growth is attributed to increased demand for nitrogenated coffee in the food & beverage industry.

Nitrogenated coffee is the type of ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee which is infused with nitrogen for tiny, soft bubbles that create a rich flavor with a creamy head and slightly natural sweet taste comparable to the Guinness stout. With the increased consumer interest in the ‘coffee shop culture,’ ready-to-drink coffee is in high demand.

One of the advantages offered by the nitrogenated coffee is the lower acidic content, which makes it suitable for people with a sensitive stomach, lowering the risk of heartburn or acid reflux.

The lack of time to spend in the coffee shop to enjoy luxuriously a hot cup of coffee is leading to a shift in the behavior of the consumer to opt for canned ready-to-drink nitrogenated coffee. Organic, shelf-stable, handcrafted beverages and low calories are some of the attractive features of the nitrogenated coffee.

Nitrogenated Coffee: ready-to-drink coffee

Nitrogenated coffee, a ready-to-drink, is becoming a popular trend among the populace due to the convenience and instant nature of the product, especially in the people having time restraint in their busy schedule. Emerging brands have taken the advantage of the shift in the consumer behavior with the vast range of flavors of nitrogenated coffee to appeal the shop goers.

Due to increased health concerns throughout the world, consumption of soft drinks are facing a decline in the sales, this acts as a driver for the nitrogenated coffee market growth. Also, the infused nitrogen imparts the natural sweetness to the drink, it gives the perception of sweetness without the actual need of the sugar. This factor makes the nitrogenated coffee popular among the gym-goers.

Global Nitrogenated Coffee market: Key players

Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Rise Brewing Co., Coffee Company, Starbucks Corporation, Lucky Jack, Califia Farms, Caveman Coffee Co., Convergent Coffee Co., Blackeye Roasting Co. are among the key players in the global Nitrogenated coffee market.

Global Nitrogenated Coffee market: Key developments

In July 2018, Convergent Coffee Co. announced new brand design for its nitrogenated coffee product to elevate overall appearance to attract consumers. The product is nitro-infused, heavily-caffeinated, certified organic and Fair Trade, and low calories

Rise Brewing Co. introduced new nitrogenated coffee products in the nitro cold brew coffee line in September 2018, including oat milk, classic latte, and mocha latte.

Manufacturers are offering nitrogenated coffee with low calories, free of dairy and sugar, and handcrafted options, considering the current market trend of health consciousness. With the technological developments, cost-effective techniques are being developed to produce a supreme quality product with improved long shelf-life of the nitrogenated coffee.

Global Nitrogenated Coffee market: Opportunity

RTD coffee has seen increasing sales in the North American and European market, which are the dominant markets for the global nitrogenated coffee market. The Asia Pacific is an emerging market for the nitrogenated coffee and is expected to present high potential.

Also, strategic marketing of the nitrogenated coffee in the promising market such as Asia and South America will help boost the niche market. The producers of the RTD are particularly targeting youth who enjoys and has a craze for the new and innovative taste, India and China presents a promising market for nitrogenated coffee.

Although nitrogenated coffee market is dominated by large manufacturers, small, and medium-sized roasters are currently recording fastest growth.

