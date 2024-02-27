How is the Heating Equipment Industry Adapting to Changing Energy Sources?

Heating Equipment Industry Data Book – Heat Pump, Unitary Heaters, Warm Air Furnace and Space Heating Boilers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Heat Pump Market Report Highlights

The global Heat Pump Market size was valued at USD 81.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2023-2030.

In 2023, the air-source technology segment dominated with a revenue share of over 84.6%. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits such as energy-efficient, low carbon emission, low maintenance, easy installation process, use in space heating and hot water, and high seasonal coefficient of performance

The residential application segment accounted for 86.0% of the global revenue share in 2023. Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing demand for energy-efficient products is expected to drive the demand for heat pumps in the residential sector

The industrial application segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. The increasing number of new industrial facilities being established worldwide is fueling the global demand for heat pumps

Asia Pacific accounted for 52.6% of the global revenue share in 2023. The rising trend of shifting production bases to emerging economies, mainly China and India, is expected to positively influence the growth of the heat pump industry over the forecast period

In February 2023, Hitachi introduced the Yutaki M R32 monobloc air-to-water heat pump. Even in sub-zero temperatures, the 4-ton and 3-ton systems have 140°F heating capacity

In May 2022, Midea launched the EVOX heat pump system. The new product is available in six sizes from 1.5–5 tons. These are capable of 100% heating output at -20°C

Space Heating Boilers Market Report Highlights

The global Space Heating Boilers Market size was valued at USD 27.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The electric space heating boilers segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Electric space heating boilers majorly use electricity instead of burning fossil fuels to heat water.

The condensing space heating boiler segment accounted for a 90.4% share of the global market in 2022. Both non-condensing and condensing space heating boilers burn fuel, but the primary distinction is that condensing boilers have an energy efficiency of up to 99% while non-condensing boilers have an efficiency of only up to 78%.

The commercial segment led the market and accounted for a 55.2% share of the global revenue in 2022.

The residential application segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Space heating boilers are typically used in the U.S. to heat residential spaces. Thus, the increasing use of space heating boilers for residential applications is expected to propel the demand in the coming years

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers of Heating Equipment adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, partnership & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to augment their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Key players operating in the Heating Equipment Industry are:

Carrier

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Trane)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Danfoss

