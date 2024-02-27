Global Power Tool Gears Market Poised to Exceed US$ 8.38 Billion by 2030, Fueled by a 5.1% CAGR, Indicates Future Market Insights, Inc. Analysis

According to the latest analysis from Future Market Insights (FMI), the global power tool gears market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with a projected valuation surpassing US$ 8.38 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is characterized by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the forecast period.

FMI’s comprehensive study, which includes meticulous half-yearly comparisons, provides crucial insights into the dynamics propelling the expansion of the power tool gears market. One of the primary drivers fueling this growth is the escalating utilization of power tools, particularly in woodworking and metal fabrication applications within the building and construction industry. As these tools increasingly become indispensable across a broad spectrum of tasks in this sector, there is a notable surge in demand for power tool gears, thereby driving their widespread adoption.

FMI delivers a comprehensive biannual comparative analysis alongside pivotal insights outlining the growth prospects of the Power Tool Gears market. The pervasive application of power tools in woodworking and metal fabrication operations within the construction sphere is driving its upward trajectory. Additionally, the integration of power tool gears into specialized equipment for torque and speed management, coupled with the advent of enhanced power tool variants, is poised to be a catalyst for market augmentation.

As per FMI’s scrutiny, the juxtaposition of BPS (Basis Points) metrics between H1 2022-Outlook and the H1 2022 projection unveils a decrement of 9 units within the Power Tool Gears market. Notably, in comparison to H1 2021, a surge of 24 BPS is anticipated during H1 2022, signifying positive momentum.

Key Insights from the Power Tool Gears Market Analysis:

The surge in the uptake of automation, leading to improved productivity and precise operations, stands out as a pivotal factor driving the demand for power tools. This, in turn, is propelling the growth trajectory of the power tool gears market.

Power tools offer a distinct advantage by facilitating work on robust materials that pose challenges for conventional mechanical tools. Moreover, the scarcity of skilled labor and wage-related concerns are emerging as additional drivers for the expansion of the power tool gears market.

Anticipated growth is foreseen in the adoption of spur gears and worm or spiral gears throughout the forecast period.

Dominance is expected to persist within the professional end-user segment, primarily attributed to the heightened demand for gear sets in this sector. The robust adoption of power tools for professional applications further bolsters this segment’s prominence.

In terms of applications, grinding machines are poised for rapid progression, fueled by the increasing deployment of sanders and polishers in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent enterprises within the global power tool gears sector are strategically embracing expansion avenues, including novel product introductions, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, with the aim of amplifying their worldwide presence. These industry players are also channeling investments into research and development endeavors to enhance the depth of their product offerings.

A notable example is witnessed in the actions of P&F Industries, Inc., a prominent power tools and accessories manufacturer. In January 2022, the company announced its acquisition of Jackson Gear Company, a Pennsylvania-based enterprise specializing in custom gears and power transmission gear production. The transaction, valued at US$ 2.3 million, is poised to fortify P&F Industries’ position and product array within the United States market.

Key Players:

Porite Group

hGears

Zhejiang Oliver manufacturing Gear Co. Ltd

P&F Industries

Zhejiang Fore Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Report:

By Gear Type:

Bevel Gears

Spiral Gears

Spur Gears

Helical Gears

Hypoid Gears

By Application:

Grinding Machines

Drills

Hammers

Saws

DC Cordless Screw Drivers

By End User:

Professional

DIY (Consumer)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia Pacific

East Asia

MEA

