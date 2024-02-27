Global Bacteriophage Industry Eyes a Striking US$68 Million Expansion, Propelled by a 4.2% CAGR by 2033 | FMI Findings

In a groundbreaking development, the Global Bacteriophage Industry has reached a substantial worth of US$45.07 million in 2023, with projections soaring to an impressive US$68 million by 2033. This anticipated growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% throughout the forecast span, reflects the industry’s resilience and promising future.

The driving force behind this remarkable expansion is the escalating demand for phage probiotics, which offer distinct advantages over traditional probiotics. Phage probiotics play a pivotal role in promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, maintaining a healthy gut balance. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing a surge in the development of innovative treatment options for anti-bacterial-resistant infections, contributing significantly to its upward trajectory.

Surging demand for phage probiotics has encouraged the key players in the market to up their game by increasing investment in research and development (R&D) for new bacteriophages. In comparison to antibiotics, bacteriophages possess high host specificity, they exhibit good benefits with single hit kinetics, are self-replicating and also possess anti-biofilm properties.

As per FMI, gastroenterology is the most sought after application of phage probiotics, as phage probiotics are administered by doctors since phage therapeutics do not get early clearance from regulatory authorities in many developing regions.

Bacteriophage probiotics are mostly administered via the oral route since it is non- invasive, shows immediate release and is cost-effective. These probiotics are widely available in retail pharmacies, thereby, boosting the sales in developing nations.

Key Takeaways from the Global Bacteriophage Industry Study

Phage probiotics are expected to hold over 95% market value share in 2021, and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 4.2% over the forecast period.

The oral route of administration accounted for over 96% of market share in 2021 and is expected to hold a market share by value of 97.2% by 2031.

In terms of application, gastroenterology registered growth at a CAGR of 4.3% in 2021, with a market share of 93.8%.

Retail pharmacies will hold a higher share in the Global Bacteriophage Industry due to presence of large chain of retail pharmacies and easy availability of pharma products

Europe is slated to be the largest leading region with a value share of 43% by the end of the forecast period due to presence of large healthcare infrastructure and strong R&D centers.

Global Bacteriophage Industry Competition

Acquisitions, expansion, development of an extensive product pipeline and product launches are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base in different geographies.

In August 2021, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort partnered with the biostation to launch a new functional medicine practice located at the resort’s award-winning, 70,000-square-foot spa and wellness facility.

In February 2020, Microgen’s Bacteriophage products have been included into clinical recommendations for urology.

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The Global Bacteriophage Industry is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on Global Bacteriophage Industry segment based on product – (phage probiotics, phage therapeutics), by route of administration- (oral, topical, others), by application (gastroenterology, respiratory infections treatment, skin infection treatment, wound prophylaxis, urogenital infection treatment, others), by distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies) and across seven major regions.

Key Players: in the Global Bacteriophage Industry

Life extension

Arthur Andrew Medical

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc.

BioChimpharm

Micreos Human Health

Designs for Health

Accelerated Health Systems LLC

The biostation

Microgen

IntraLytix Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered In Global Bacteriophage Industry Research

By Product:

Phage Probiotics

Phage Therapeutics

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Other

By Application:

Gastroenterology

Respiratory infections market

Skin infection treatment

Wound prophylaxis

Urogenital infection treatment

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

