Global Extraction Kits Industry to Attain US$ 2,556.6 Million by 2033, Marking a Noteworthy 7.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate

The global demand for Extraction Kits is on the brink of a substantial surge, projecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the forecast period. A comprehensive study by [Company/Research Institute] forecasts the Global Extraction Kits Industry to achieve a valuation of US$1,293.4 million by the year 2023, signifying the industry’s exceptional growth trajectory.

This surge in demand is driven by various factors, including technological advancements, increased research and development activities, and the growing importance of DNA extraction kits within the industry. In 2022, DNA extraction kit products secured a substantial market share of 49.88%, solidifying their position as a pivotal contributor to the global market landscape.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11189

Moreover, an upsurge in the number of research and development activities that focus on developing the fastest vaccines to combat various infectious diseases will further prompt growth in the target market. In addition to this, several other initiatives like the EMBO, and Young Investigator Program assists with the establishment of laboratories by life scientists. All similar research initiatives will support the leading market players to develop their businesses in emerging economies, attract lucrative opportunities, and invite overall target market growth during the forecast period.

“Increasing funding in life sciences and investment for molecular diagnostics will generate growth opportunities for the global extraction kits market over the forecast period,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Global Extraction Kits Industry Key Takeaways:

Dearth of expert personnel and strict regulatory measures may stymie the market growth.

The U.S’s extraction kits market is predicted to present notable growth during 2022-2032.

The extraction kits market in Germany will register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

China’s extraction kits market will grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2032.

The DNA extraction kits segment accounted for 49.7% of the market share and will grow at 7.4% CAGR during the assessment period.

On the basis of application, the disease diagnosis segment will account for 36.0% revenue share.

Ask A Question

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11189

Competitive Landscape in the Global Extraction Kits Industry

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Bioneer Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Qiagen

General Biosystems

Takara Bio Inc.

Roche Life Science

GeneReach Biotechnology Corporation.

Merck Millipore

BioFire Defense LLC

Akonni Biosystems, Inc

Primerdesign Ltd.

Key market participants are concentrating on increasing their sales in emerging economies. These enterprises are keen on new product releases and strategic collaboration to improve their revenue.

Access Exclusive Market Insights – Purchase Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11189

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Extraction Kits Industry Research

By Product:

DNA Extraction Kits Sequence-specific DNA Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) Tissue DNA Extraction Kits

RNA extraction Kits Total RNA Purified RNAs Viral RNA Sequence-specific RNA

Total nucleic acid (RNA + DNA)

By Application:

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Cancer Research

cDNA Library

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organisations

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Labs

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube