Global Dental Sealants Industry Surges Beyond US$1.6 Billion by 2033, Fueled by a Consistent 4.5% CAGR | Insights from FMI Revealed

The Global Dental Sealants Industry is experiencing a remarkable expansion, with an estimated valuation of US$1 billion in 2023. Projections indicate an even more significant surge, anticipating the market to surpass US$1.6 billion by 2033, demonstrating an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

This surge in the dental sealants market is underpinned by a growing awareness of the vital importance of comprehensive oral hygiene and dental care. As individuals increasingly recognize the significance of preventive measures in maintaining optimal oral health, the demand for dental sealants has witnessed a substantial uptick.

Rising disposable income in developing economies is fueling the preference for aesthetical and cosmetic dentistry. With the trend of beauty and wellness building interest among the general population, advancements in dental adhesives and sealants are gaining traction to secure patient or customer satisfaction.

Moreover, the high prevalence of common oral diseases such as dental caries of permanent teeth is propelling sales in the market. With unhealthy lifestyles and dietary habits, the prevalence is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. High sugar intake, caffeine, and smoking are the major causes of tooth decay and caries.

Rising government initiatives and investments in providing oral healthcare and awareness are anticipated to fuel sales in the market. The presence of favorable healthcare reimbursement policies in various countries will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period.

“Increasing preference for dental cosmetic procedures, along with technological advancements in materials used in dental procedures will create opportunities for growth in the forthcoming years,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Global Dental Sealants Industry Key Takeaways:

By product, the glass ionomer segment is forecast to account for 56.6% of the total market share by 2032, with sales growing at a 3.9% CAGR .

of the total market share by 2032, with sales growing at a . In terms of end users, sales in the hospitals held 44.4% of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Germany will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the European dental sealants market, with demand growing at a 4.5% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. China is expected to account for a lion’s share of the East Asia dental sealants market, with sales projected to increase at an 8.7% CAGR.

The U.S. will dominate the North American dental sealants market. Total sales in the North American market will account for 30.4% of the total market share.

Global Dental Sealants Industry Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the Global Dental Sealants Industry are investing in product portfolio expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. Leading players are also investing in acquisitions and partnerships to expand their global footprint. For instance:

In December 2021, Nobel Biocare announced the U.S. FDA clearance of the company’s N1 implant system. This implant system signifies a noteworthy step in advancing toward patient-centric implant solutions.

In February 2022, GSK announced its independent consumer healthcare company to be called Halon.

Top 12 Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Dental Sealants Industry are:

3M Dentsply Sirona PULPDENT Corporation SHOFU Dental GmbH Den-Mat Holdings, LLC Centrix, Inc GC America Inc. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Dux Industries, Inc. Johnson Services, Inc. Procter & Gamble GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Key Segments in the Global Dental Sealants Industry

By Product:

Glass Ionomer

Polyacid Modified Resin

By End-User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

