Rapid Expansion Projected for Boric Acid (CAS no. 10043-35-3) Market: Indicates a Promising CAGR of 5.3% through 2032 Fueled by Rising Adoption of Energy-Saving Technologies Worldwide

As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global boric acid market is anticipated to increase from US$ 840.7 million in 2022 to US$ 1,409 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Boric acid also known as hydrogen borate, orthoboracic acid, and boracic acid is odorless, white, weak monobasic acid. It has a crystalline structure usually available in a water-soluble powder form. The global boric acid market is expected to have a significant growth rate, attributed to the growing energy-saving appliances market.

Asia-Pacific except Japan has substantial growth in the global boric acid market, attributed to the growing demand for energy due to the rapidly growing population in the region, especially in China and India.

Global Boric Acid Market Dynamics

The growth of the global boric acid market is driven by growing demand for boric acid in energy-saving appliances such as insulation of residential and commercial buildings. Macroeconomic factors such as rising per capita income and employment rate as well as the rapid rate of industrialization driving the global boric acid market.

Growing demand for fiberglass, growing energy needs, rising awareness of energy conservation methods, and rapid rate of urbanization also fuel the demand of global boric acid market. Utilization of boric acid in energy generation from oil trending the global boric acid market.

Some other factors trending in the global boric acid market include high demand for electronic devices, glazed ceramics, and LCD televisions. The companies providing boric acid have significantly high opportunities in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America attributed to the significantly growing industrial economy.

The boric acid market also has a significant opportunity in the North America and Western Europe region, attributed to the growing construction industry in the region.

Global Boric Acid Market Segmentation

The global boric acid market is segmented on the basis of end-user, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of end-users, the boric acid market is segmented as tiles, ceramic and fiberglass, agriculture, wood preservation, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Among the end-user segment, manufacturers of ceramic and tiles and fiberglass segment contribute to a significant revenue share over the forecast period in the global boric acid market. On the basis of application, the global boric acid market is segmented as industrial/commercial and household, wherein industrial/commercial has a significant revenue share and is expected to have a substantial growth rate.

On the basis of a distribution channel, the boric acid market is segmented as wholesale, e-commerce, and retail shops. The retail shop segment is further fragmented as hypermarket/supermarket, independent shop, and convenience shop. Among the distribution channel segments, the wholesale segment contributes for a significant revenue share over the forecast period in the global boric acid market.

Global Boric Acid Market Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global boric acid market is fragmented into seven regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounts for a significant share of the global boric acid market in terms of value, attributed to rising employment rate and rising disposable income.

Western Europe revenue share is followed by North America region in the global boric acid market, whereas the growth of the boric acid market is relatively low than other regions. The Asia-Pacific except Japan region accounts for significantly high volume share in the global boric acid market with significant growth rate, owing to the rapid growth of construction industry in the region particularly in countries such as India and China.

Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global boric acid market. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a substantial growth in the global boric acid market, owing to the increasing durability, demand for lightweight, strength, higher thermal efficiency, eco-friendly insulation products over the forecast period.

Overall, the outlook for the global boric acid market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Boric Acid Market Player

Key Companies Profiled

Borax

Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries

3M

Sociedad Industrial Tierra

Avantor Performance Materials

Societa Chimica Larderello (SCL)

BASF

Russian Bor

Searles Valley Reserves

Eti Maden

Minera Santa Rita (MSR)

Gujarat Boron Derivatives

Quiborax

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.

Key Segments Profiled in the Boric Acid Market Survey

By End-User:

Tiles, Ceramic, and Fiberglass Manufacturers

Flame Retardants

Agriculture

Wood Preservation

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Application:

Industrial/Commercial

Household

By Distribution Channel:

Wholesale

E-Commerce

Retail Shop

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Independent Shop

Convenient Shop

By Region:

North America

Latin America

The Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

