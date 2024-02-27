Global Dry Skin Cream, Lotion, and Ointment Industry, estimating a value of US$ 86.1 Billion by 2034

The global dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment industry size is poised for substantial expansion, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecasted period. According to market analysis, the segment’s value is projected to soar from US$ 40.4 billion in 2024 to an impressive US$ 86.1 billion by 2034, indicating a significant upward trajectory in consumer demand and market potential.

In 2023, the dry skin cream, lotion, and ointments market was valued at US$ 37.8 billion, showcasing an upward trend that lays the foundation for continued growth over the projected period. This substantial rise in market value not only underscores the expanding consumer base but also reflects the increasing awareness and preference for skincare products that address dry skin concerns.

As consumer needs evolve, there’s a growing emphasis on skincare solutions that offer effective moisturization and long-lasting benefits. The projected growth aligns with this demand surge and represents an opportunity for companies within the dry skin care sector to innovate, develop, and introduce advanced products that cater to diverse customer needs.

Key Drivers in the Dry Skin Cream, Lotion, and Ointment Market: A Perfect Blend of Beauty and Science:

The dry skin care market is thriving, fueled by a potent mix of rising awareness, natural ingredient preferences, and evolving beauty ideals. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of hydrated skin and balanced pH levels, both critical for shielding against environmental and internal damage. This understanding has ignited a demand for products that go beyond mere moisturization, offering protection and nourishment.

Natural ingredients like glycerine, shea butter, jojoba oil, honey, and even petroleum jelly are taking center stage. Consumers are drawn to organic and natural formulations, perceiving them as gentler and more effective. This trend is pushing key players to invest heavily in research and development, seeking to enhance the shelf life and efficacy of their dry skin solutions without compromising on their natural appeal.

The influence of Western beauty ideals, particularly those propagated through cinema, is also playing a significant role in expanding the market, especially in developing countries. Consumers are increasingly embracing the smooth, radiant skin often portrayed in Western media, driving demand for products that promise similar results.

Competitive Landscape:

The dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment market exhibit fragmentation due to the multitude of competitors engaged in production. These businesses employ strategies such as launching new products, making acquisitions, and navigating regulatory approvals to satisfy consumer needs and expand their customer reach. Among them, an influx of small-sized brands has emerged, targeting niche audiences. These smaller enterprises predominantly highlight organic offerings over synthetic alternatives to address specific consumer preferences.

In December 2022, L’Oréal signed an agreement to acquire Youth to the People LLC., a skincare company based in the United States, focused on natural composition for all skin types, including dry skin.

On May 26, 2020, Sanofi Consumer Health achieved FDA approval for Dupixent, a biologic medicine for children suffering from moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and between the age group of 6 and 11 years. A safety profile was also established for the adult patients suffering from atopic dermatitis.

Key Companies in this Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.(Aveeno, Neutrogena)

Beiersdorf (Nivea, Eucerin)

L’Oréal Group (Garnier LLC, La Roche- Posay, SkinCeuticals, The Body Shop, CeraVe)

Unilever (Dove, Vaseline)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.( Aveda Corp, Clinique Laboratories LLC., Deciem Beauty Group)

Walgreens Boot Alliance

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare (Gold bond)

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

ResiCal Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Limited (Lacto Calamine)

Advantice Health, LLC.

Arganshe Private Limited

Foundation Consumer Healthcare, LLC.

Luxury Good Company (Sephora)

Emami Group (Boroplus)

Re’equil

Paul Penders

L’Occtane

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Harry’s Inc.

Himalaya Global Handlings

Key Market Segments Covered in Dry Skin Cream, Lotion and Ointments Industry Research:

By Product:

Creams

Lotions

Ointments

By Composition:

Herbal

Synthetic

By Indication:

Dehydrated Skin

Sensitive Skin

Eczema

Psoriasis

Ichthyosis

Rosacea

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

