Staffing Software Market Poised for Meteoric Rise: Projected Surge to US$ 2.6 Billion by 2032 with an Impressive 16.3% CAGR

The staffing software market refers to the industry segment that deals with the development, distribution, and use of software solutions specifically designed for staffing and recruitment purposes.

The value of the global staffing software market in 2021 was predicted to be around US$ 488.5 million. The market is anticipated to reach a value of roughly US$ 2.6 billion by the end of 2032, with a projected CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2032, thanks to the growing adoption of Staffing Software by several enterprises throughout the world.

According to the discoveries of the report, cloud-based stages, among all stages, will earn critical interest in the market as the greater part of the income will be created through them. Income through pacemakers developed at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2015 – 2021.

Involvement of Social Media in Staffing Software is the Prime Factor Driving the Global Demand

In 2020, the usage of social media increased in the United States by 70%. The increasing adoption of the internet and social media among people has increased the adoption of online hiring across the region to attract more candidates for specific job roles posted by companies.

This in turn has increased the demand for staffing software by organizations to increase the efficiency in hiring. Increasing digitalization and technological developments in emerging countries across the globe are other key factors supporting the growth of the global staffing software market.

The United States continues to generate the maximum revenue for the Staffing Software Market Globally

The staffing Software market in the United States is to reach a valuation of US$ 927.9 Million by 2032. From 2015 to 2021, the market revenue through the US grew at a CAGR of 17.8% , while between 2022 and 2032, it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 16.0%.

Monster’s Future of Work Report reveals that post-pandemic, 82% of US employers hired new employees during the year 2021. The survey also says that 70% of United States employers use artificial intelligence technology for conducting about half of their hiring process. Between 2022 and 2032, the United States is expected to be a market with a US$ 718.3 Million absolute dollar opportunity.

Staffing Software Market: Competition Insights

The key companies operating in the Staffing Software Market are Job Diva, Zoho Recruit, Vincere, Bullhorn, CATS, PCRecruiter, AkkenCloud, JobAdder, Recruiterbox, COMPAS, Hired, Big Biller, Broadbean, and Crelate.

Some of the recent developments by the key providers of Staffing Software are as follows:

In June 2022, Asurint announced its partnership with AkkenCloud for the staffing industry. The company’s pre-employment background screening services will be effortlessly combined with AkkenCloud’s Staffing Software, onboarding and management tool.

In June 2022, JobDiva announced a new integration with CloudCall, a computer telephony integration (CTI) designed for CRM. This system will enable recruiters to keep track of their phone interactions in one place.

In November 2021, Bullhorn announced that it had acquired cube19, a longstanding Bullhorn Marketplace partner for the Bullhorn platform. The combination of cube19’s analytics suites and Bullhorn delivers real-time, actionable insights to business executives where operational leaders will help them achieve highly scalable growth.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Staffing Software Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Software-Defined Data Center Market by Type (Cloud and On-Premises); and by Application (Large Enterprises and SMEs) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Staffing Software Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SME’s

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

