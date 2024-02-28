Scintillators Market Poised for Steady Growth: Anticipated CAGR of 4.5% Forecasted

The scintillators market is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period, rising from US$ 523.2 Million in 2022 to US$ 812.8 Million by 2032. The growth of the scintillators market is dependent on a variety of factors, but the demand for monitoring molecular and atomic particles and sub-particles is expected to drive sales during the forecast period.

With technological innovations, the increasing demand for the knowledge of microparticles, radiation detection, and monitoring devices is served by scintillators. Knowledge of subatomic particles provides knowledge at the molecular and atomic level, which has its applications in sectors where sensing is needed.

Scintillators, exhibiting luminescence, when used in conjunction with detectors provide information about things by studying their molecular structure. The electrical pulse generated by the absorption of the light wave by the detector yields important information about the microparticles under study.
Scintillators, thus, have major applications in medical and experimental sectors. The study of nuclear particles yields information about the material at subatomic particles, which gives information about the age, structural alignment, etc. of the material. The information provided by scintillators is used to carry out experiments and gain the required knowledge.

Scintillators Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing number of nuclear power plants increases the demand for nuclear particle and radiation detectors, which acts as a driver for the global scintillators market. The cost-effectiveness of scintillators also increases the adoption of scintillators. In addition to that, scintillators have applications in multiple sectors.

The non-proportionality between the input and the output results does not result in 100% efficiency and a rather distorted result. This acts as a restraint for the scintillators market. In addition to that, the detectors work under a specified spectral range, which limits the complete functionality of the scintillators.

Key Players:

  • Dynasil Corporation of America
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • Hitachi Metals Group
  • Detec
  • Rexon Components, Inc.
  • Saint-Gobain S.A.
  • Scintacor
  • Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
  • EPIC Crystal Co., Ltd.
  • Amcrys
  • Shanghai Siccas High Technology Corporation
  • Alpha Spectra, Inc.
  • Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co.

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

  • Organic Crystals
  • Organic Liquids
  • Plastic Scintillators

By Application:

  • Radiation Detection
  • Medical Imaging
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
  • Europe

