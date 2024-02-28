Lucintel Forecasts PVC Window Market to Reach $78.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the PVC window market is projected to reach an estimated $78.6 billion by 2030 from $47.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by construction activities and increasing awareness towards sustainable, weather resistant, and cost effective construction practices.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PVC window market by product (turn & tilt, sliding, casement, and other windows), end use (residential and commercial), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that turn & tilt PVC windows will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its easy to use operating function.

Within the global PVC window market, residential and commercial are major end use segments. Residential will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to growth in residential construction industry and increasing use of weather-resistant and energy efficient windows in buildings.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction in developing countries like China and India. Cost effectiveness, sustainability and awareness of energy efficiency of the buildings promote the PVC window demand in the region.

Masco corporation, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Lixil Group, Deceuninck NV, PGT inc., and Griffon are the major suppliers in the PVC window market.

