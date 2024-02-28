Lucintel Forecasts Flexible Pipe Market to Reach $2.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the flexible pipe market is projected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2030 from $1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing oil & gas exploration activities, rise in demand for non-corrosive pipes, and acceptance of engineering-grade flexible materials.

Browse 98 figures / charts and 80 tables in this 178 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in flexible pipe market by type (risers, jumpers, flow lines, and fluid transfer lines), raw material (high-density polyethylene, polyamides, polyvinylidene fluoride, and others), application (offshore (deep water, ultra-deep water, and subsea) and onshore), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that high-density polyethylene are expected to remain the largest segment due to its low cost and easy applicability.

Within the global flexible pipe market, the offshore application is expected to be the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing deep water, ultra-deep water, and subsea exploration activities.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period high demand from emerging economies.

NOV Inc., TechnipFMC, Prysmian Group, Baker Hughes Company, Future Pipe Industries, Strohm, Shawcor, ContiTech AG, Magma Global Ltd., and Pipelife Nederland B.V. are the major suppliers in the flexible pipe market.

