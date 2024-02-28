Lucintel Forecasts the Global Chinese composite Market to Reach $20.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Chinese composite market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods in end use. The global Chinese composite market is expected to reach an estimated $20.8 billion by 2030 from $15.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for composites in the transportation industry, growth in building and construction industry and growth in new installation of wind turbines will boost the demand for composite materials.

Browse 64 figures / charts and 60 tables in this 175 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in Chinese composite market to 2030 by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), manufacturing process (hand lay up, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, prepreg layup, and other manufacturing process), and fiber (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and aramid fiber).

Lucintel forecasts that, glass fiber will remain the largest segment as it is relatively lower cost than other fibers, and their physical properties meet many of the end uses, such as transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, and others, needs in the composites industry.

Construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased opportunities in low-carbon construction, including green buildings, renewable energy, and water conservation. Aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on Chinese composite market

China Jushi Co.Ltd, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd,, Xinyang Technology Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay group, Polynt-Reichhold, Swancor Ind. Co., Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Hexion Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd are the major suppliers in the Chinese composite market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056