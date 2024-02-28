Lucintel Forecasts Metal Tank Market to Reach $14.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the metal tank market is projected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2030 from $11.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing construction activities, increasing refineries, and growing industrialization.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 225–page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in metal tank market by application (fuel, water & wastewater, fire protection, industrial, food & beverage, paper & pulp, and others), build (custom fabricated at the factory and custom fabricated and field erected), size (below 5,000 gallons, 5,000 to 25,000 gallons, and over 25,000 gallons), pressure (pressure and non- pressure), installation (above-ground and under-ground), and end use (oil & gas, industrial, and municipal & others).

Lucintel forecasts that aboveground metal tanks will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to easier access for repairs and maintenance.

Within the metal tank market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use industry, and it is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to new establishment of refineries and increasing exploration and distribution activities.

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period mainly due growth in pharmaceutical, power generation market has been growing rapidly in Asia owing economic expansion in India and China creating excellent potential for growth.

Major players of metal tank market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. CIMC, Worthington Industries, Matrix, Trinity, and Mcdermott are among the major metal tank providers.

