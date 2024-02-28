Lucintel Forecasts PVC Pipe Market to Reach $78.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the PVC pipe market is projected to reach an estimated $78.6 billion by 2030 from $53.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by residential and non-residential construction activities and replacement of aging pipelines.

Browse 139 figures / charts and 120 tables in this 251-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PVC pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others), end use (residential, industrial and commercial), product form (rigid PVC pipe, and flexible PVC pipe), product type (unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC pipe (chlorinated PVC pipes, and others), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that plasticized PVC pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its heat and chemical resistance properties.

Within the global PVC pipe market, wastewater will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and development of infrastructure.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction.

China Lesso, Sekisui Chemicals, Supreme Industries, Finolex Industries, Formosa Plastics, and Astral Poly Technik are the major suppliers in the PVC pipe market.

