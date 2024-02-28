Lucintel Forecasts Cardiovascular Device Market to Reach $115.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the cardiovascular device market is projected to reach an estimated $115.8 billion by 2030 from $81.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population.

Browse 112 figures / charts and 84 tables in this 197 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cardiovascular device market by type (cardiac rhythm management, interventional cardiac devices, peripheral vascular devices, cardiac assist devices, structural heart devices, cardiovascular surgery, electrophysiology, and diagnostic & monitoring devices), by device (pacemaker, defibrillator, stent, cardiac catheter, guidewire, heart valve, ECG, event monitor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that the structural heart device, electrophysiology, cardiac assist device, and diagnostic & monitoring device segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global cardiovascular device market, the CRM segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Increasing use of defibrillators mainly due to its cost effectiveness and safety is expected to result in significant growth of the CRM market.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to presence of a large size target patient pool coupled with high adoption rate for advanced treatments in this region.

Major players of cardiovascular device market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Medtronic Public Limited Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson are among the major cardiovascular device providers.

