Floating Hotel Market Expected to Attain US$ 8,223.4 Million with 6.20% CAGR by 2033 | FMI

The floating hotel market was estimated to be worth US$ 4,506.2 million in 2023 and is projected to increase at a rate of 6.2% per year to US$ 8,223.4 million by 2033.

Floating hotels offer a unique and captivating experience on water bodies such as rivers, lakes, or oceans, providing a unique and adventurous accommodation option.

They offer breathtaking views, a serene ambiance, and a range of onboard facilities such as restaurants, bars, spas, fitness centers, and swimming pools.

The industry is witnessing growth as travelers seek immersive experiences driven by adventurous tourists, nature enthusiasts, and those looking for something beyond traditional hotels.

However, the floating hotel market faces challenges. High construction and maintenance costs due to specialized design and infrastructure are a barrier. Safety and stability are vital, requiring adherence to strict regulations.

Factors driving the growth of floating hotels globally include an increase in vacationing, a rising service class population, attractive offers, and action-packed vacation packages. Trends in the industry include portable air hotels, hotels inside ships, and other innovative designs.

The floating hotel market in North America is led by the United States, holding a 22.1% value share. The market in the United States is booming, driven by international events and an expanding travel and tourism sector, particularly in the luxury hotel segment.

In India, the floating hotel market is expected to grow by 6.9% during the forecast period. India has notable floating hotels, such as the Taj Lake Palace, known for its opulence and iconic status.

The United Kingdom is another promising region, recording a 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The advanced healthcare system has led to the growth of medical tourism, attracting high-net-worth individuals seeking specialized treatments and contributing to the development of the United Kingdom as a center for orthopedic procedures.

Online booking is the preferred method for visitors, capturing a value share of 39.5% in 2022. The convenience and ease of online booking systems and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have shifted consumer behavior toward online reservations.

In terms of accommodation preference, single occupancy rooms hold a dominant share of 67.4% in the accommodations segment. The rising popularity of affordable luxury services in single occupancy rooms is expected to drive travel to upscale hotels and strengthen this market segment.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is driven by innovation in design and amenities, geographical presence, customer service, and pricing strategies. Companies invest in continuous improvement of their offerings to stay ahead of the competition and meet the evolving demands of travelers. Partnerships and collaborations with other organizations in the travel and tourism industry, as well as the adoption of technology solutions for seamless guest experiences, are common strategies players in the floating hotel market employ.

In a surprising collaboration, Marriott International and Airbnb joined forces to offer floating hotel experiences through Airbnb’s platform. This partnership allowed Marriott to tap into Airbnb’s vast customer base while providing unique and unconventional accommodations to Airbnb users. Accor and Aqua Expeditions: Accor, a leading hospitality group, collaborated with Aqua Expeditions, a luxury river cruise company, to introduce floating hotel experiences on rivers and waterways. This collaboration combined Accor’s expertise in hotel management with Aqua Expeditions’ specialization in river cruises, offering guests a seamless and immersive experience.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and G Adventures: IHG, one of the leading hotel companies, partnered with adventure travel company G Adventures to launch a series of floating hotel tours. This collaboration allowed IHG to expand its presence in the adventure travel segment and offer guests unique experiences by combining land-based accommodations with floating hotels.

Key Companies Profiled

Bora Bora Lagoon Resort & Spa,

Reef World, Aerohotel,

Floating & Rotating Hotel Tower,

Oberoi Udaivilas,

King Pacific Lodge,

Punta Caracol,

Dragon Inn Floating Resort

Conrad Maldives,

Soneva Gili by Six Senses,

Queen Mary Long Beach

Others

Segmentation Analysis of the Markets

By Room Type:

Single Occupancy

Double Occupancy

By Price Range:

Economical

Mass

Premium

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In-Person Booking

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

