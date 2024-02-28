Japan Outbound Tourism Market Projected at US$ 98,187 Million by 2032 | FMI

The outbound tourism landscape in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the projected period. The ecosystem value is projected to increase from US$ 5,271.0 million in 2023 to US$ 57,856.2 million by 2033. The Japan outbound tourism revenue was valued at US$ 3,670.0 million at the end of 2022.

Growing popularity of leisure travel, increasing number of Japanese people looking for medical treatments in countries like the U.S. and China, and favorable government support are some of the key factors driving Japan’s outbound tourism market.

A record 20.1 million Japanese citizens travelled abroad in 2019. With an 18.7% market share, the United States was one of the most popular travel destinations for Japanese tourists. The second-largest source of foreign tourists to the United States was Japan, with 3.8 million visitors spending $12.9 billion there.

In Japan, there are three major holiday seasons: Golden Week, Obon, and the last week of the year through New Year’s week. At the end of April or the beginning of May is Golden Week, a period when many people choose to travel overseas. These public holidays are sometimes extended by tourists into five- to nine-day vacations.

Around August 15, the Obon holiday falls during the summer break for Japanese schools. As a result, August is the busiest travel month in Japan. Finally, the final week of December through the first week of January, the New Year holiday, is a popular time for overseas travel because many Japanese businesses and organisations close their doors. All of these holidays offer fantastic chances for the American travel industry to draw Japanese tourists.

Similarly, increasing penetration of digitalization and fast internet coupled with growing influence of social media is expected to boost the outbound tourism market in Japan during the next ten years.

Key Trends:

Rising Affluence and Travel Aspirations: The report underscores the correlation between the increasing affluence of the Japanese population and their growing aspirations for international travel. As disposable incomes rise, more Japanese citizens are embracing the prospect of exploring destinations beyond their borders.

Preference for Unique and Experiential Travel: A discernible shift in travel preferences is observed, with Japanese tourists increasingly seeking unique and experiential travel opportunities. This trend is steering the industry towards more personalized and immersive travel experiences.

Emergence of New Destinations: Traditional tourist hotspots are facing competition from emerging destinations. Japanese travelers are exploring lesser-known locations, contributing to the diversification of global tourism.

Tech-Driven Travel Experiences: The tech-savvy nature of the Japanese demographic is reflected in their travel habits. From mobile applications for seamless travel planning to the use of cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality, the report highlights the integration of technology into the travel experience.

Key Players

One Life Adventures

On-the-go tours

Supera Tours

Bamba

Europamundo

Agate Travel

Learning Journeys

INTRO Travel

Trafalgar

Stunning Tours

The Dragon Trip

Intrepid Travel

Expedia

Trip Advisor

Colin Cowie Lifestyle

Explore

G Adventures

Segmentation of Outbound Tourism in Japan by Category

By Demographics:

Male

Female

Kids

By Purpose:

Business Travel

Leisure Travel

Education, Employment, and Pilgrimage

Visiting Friends and Relatives

By Tour:

Family

Couple

Individuals

By Type:

Cultural & Heritage Tourism

Medical Tourism

Eco/Sustainable Tourism

Sports Tourism

Wellness Tourism

Others

By Age Group:

Under 15

15 to 25

26 to 35

36 to 45

46 to 55

Over 55

