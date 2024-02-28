Lucintel Forecasts the Global Digital fitness Market to Reach $425.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global digital fitness market looks promising with opportunities in smart wearable fitness devices and smart wearable sports devices. The global digital fitness market is expected to reach an estimated $425.9 billion by 2030 from $41.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness on fitness, rising demand of user-friendly and self-monitoring devices.

Browse 102 figures / charts and 60 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in digital fitness market to 2030 by product (smartwatch, fitness wristband, smart clothing, smart shoe, and other), category (hand wear, head wear, leg wear and others), application (smart wearable fitness device and smart wearable sports devices), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Lucintel forecasts that the smartwatch segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to their versatile features as a wristband.

Within global digital fitness market, fitness wristband is expected to remain the largest segment by product type. Increasing health awareness and fitness wristband’s properties, like 24/7 heart rate monitoring and providing useful insights about the user’s health, will drive the demand for fitness wristbands over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to an increasing obesity rate and growing awareness on physical fitness with the availability of a more sophisticated digital wearable fitness device.

Fitbit Inc., Apple, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,and Adidas AG are the major suppliers in the digital fitness market.

