Travel Agency Services Market Set to Exceed US$ 1.28 Trillion by 2033 | FMI

The travel agency services market is expected to develop at a rate of 10.90% per year to reach US$ 1,280,410.5 million by 2033, from its estimated US$ 455,023.4 million in 2023.

The agencies have adapted to the digital era by leveraging technology and online platforms to cater to changing traveler preferences. Despite competition from online travel agencies and direct booking options, travel agencies continue to thrive by providing industry expertise, partnerships, competitive prices, and exclusive deals.

Travel agencies play a crucial role in the travel and tourism industry, offering a wide range of services such as travel planning, ticketing, accommodation booking, transportation arrangements, and visa assistance.

Challenges include maintaining a strong online brand image and reducing the need for intermediaries through mobile applications and technological advancements.

The desire for exploration and the reliance on travel professionals contribute to the sustained growth of the travel agency services market.

The North American countries have significantly influenced the global travel agency services market, contributing 28.40% in 2022. Travel agency websites in these countries offer convenient features such as direct booking options, wish lists for desired destinations, and no cancellation fees, attracting more customers.

In European countries, social media platforms have played a crucial role in global travel agency services flourishing, with a contribution of 22.50% in 2022. Travel agencies utilize social media to understand customer preferences, target specific audiences, and offer tailored travel experiences.

India stands out as a lucrative hub for tourism, contributing a CAGR of 14.20% in the travel agency services market. The country’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, government initiatives, and rising disposable incomes have made India a favored destination for domestic and international travelers.

Among the service types provided by global travel agency services, full-service international travel arrangements are the most popular, accounting for 25.60% of the global value share. This comprehensive service combines accommodations, travel arrangements, and meals, often offering discounts and attractive offers.

The age group of 26 to 35 years shows a high inclination towards availing of travel agency services, commanding 34.60% of the value share. This millennial generation seeks enriching experiences and sees travel as a means to explore different cultures, cuisines, and modes of transportation.

The prominent booking channel in the forecast period is online booking, driven by the increasing digital presence of travel agencies and the availability of discounts and offers for online bookings.

Recent Developments

com, one of India’s leading travel technology websites, announced the debut of a self-booking service for corporates in November 2022. Business travelers and corporates may book their travels using this service because it streamlines the booking process. This tool uses AI technologies such as machine learning and data mining to make it more efficient and resourceful.

MakeMyTrip (MMT) developed a new and revolutionary payment approach called ‘Book Without Payment’ in October 2022. This allows local and international travelers to book a hotel in India or abroad without making any prior money.

Key Segments

By Services Provided:

Full-service Global Travel Arrangements

Flights

Hotels

Additional Travel Services

Car hire

Others

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveler

Package Traveler

Tour Group

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Age Group:

15 to 25 Years

26 to 35 Years

36 to 45 Years

46 to 55 Years

66 to 75 Years

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

