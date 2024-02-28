Yoga and Meditation Service Industry Analysis in Europe Projected to Reach at a US$ 33,344.6 Million by 2034 | FMI

The value of yoga and meditation services in Europe is expected to reach US$ 9,815.7 million in 2024 and US$ 33,344.6 million in 2034. Over the projected period from 2024 to 2034, the sector is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.0%.

Growing interest in mental health & mindfulness and a greater understanding of holistic wellbeing led to increased demand for yoga and meditation approaches. These practices are becoming accessible through internet platforms and smartphone apps, attracting attention in Europe.

Growth in the sector is further impacted by eco-consciousness, which created a need for sustainable yoga equipment. As the field became more diverse and consumer preferences evolved, specialist yoga forms such as aerial yoga gained popularity.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18609

According to analysis, the sector is expected to expand by 2034. Virtual reality and artificial intelligence will be integrated into these practices to enhance the user experience and make yoga & meditation more engaging and personalized.

There will always be a significant influence, and these methods are increasingly recognized as effective stress & anxiety management approaches. As corporate wellness programs expand, there will be more chances for educators and wellness coaches in Europe.

Key Takeaways from Report Study-

The travel yoga and meditation retreats segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period.

The sector is expected to surge at a CAGR of 13.0% by 2034.

The yoga and meditation classes as a sub-segment of service type are expected to expand with a CAGR of 10.1% during the projection period.

In terms of end-users, the residential segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Spain is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast years with a CAGR of 16.2% .

Request the Full Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18609

“Yoga and meditation services are set to be driven by technological advancements, a growing number of health-conscious consumers, and increasing awareness of yoga & meditation as wellness practices in Europe,” .– Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Major Key Players:

Core Power Yoga

Equinox

Gold’s Gym

Lifetime Fitness

SoulCycle

YMCA

Obé Fitness

Peloton Digital

POPSUGAR Fitness

Yoga Anytime

YogaGlo

Alo Moves

Gaia

Down Dog

Virgin Pulse

Grokker

Lululemon Athletica

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

New Balance

Columbia Sportswear

Competitive Landscape

Reputable organizations consistently expand their online presence through creative applications and web-based platforms. Niche studios and instructors who focus on particular areas are gaining high popularity. Corporate wellness companies are trying to get more out of the workplace wellness boom by offering unique services.

For instance,

In 2021, the YMCA launched a new national campaign called “We Are One,” which celebrates the diversity and inclusion of the YMCA. The campaign highlights the stories of YMCA members and staff from all walks of life.

In 2023, Nike launched the Nike Yoga Flow app, a new app that offers a variety of yoga classes for all levels.

Europe Yoga and Meditation Service Industry Outlook by Category

By Service Type:

Yoga and Meditation Classes

Teacher Training Programs

Travel Yoga and Meditation Retreats

Online Subscription Services

Others

By End-user:

Residential

Schools and Corporate Industry

Infotainment

Other End-users

Seize the Opportunity – Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18609

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Europe’s yoga and meditation service sector, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Europe yoga and meditation service domain based on service type (yoga and meditation classes, teacher training programs, travel yoga and meditation retreats, online subscription services, others), end-user (residential, schools, and corporate industry, infotainment, others), and country.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube