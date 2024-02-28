US$27.2 Billion by 2032: Sales Projections for Sustainable Labels

Growing environmental concerns, increasing demand for packaged food products, and advancements in printing technologies are some of the key factors providing impetus to the growth of the global Sustainable Labels Market.

The global Sustainable Labels Market is positioned for significant growth, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 15.6 billion in 2022. This upward trajectory is poised to continue, marked by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% spanning the period from 2022 to 2032, ultimately reaching a remarkable US$ 27.2 billion by 2032.

Moreover, sustainability has evolved into a prominent factor influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions, which, in turn, is expected to fortify overall sales of sustainable labels. The landscape is also witnessing the emergence of key players, with the top 5 providers projected to collectively command a substantial market share ranging from 15% to 20% in 2021.

The surge in demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and sustainable labeling practices on a global scale, complemented by mounting environmental concerns, stands as a pivotal driver underpinning this growth. Presently, millennials and Generation Z consumers wield their purchasing influence to support brands committed to ethical principles, notably environmental sustainability.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15873

Key Takeaways



-Based on material type, the paper segment is estimated to account for market value of US$ 9.2 Bn in 2022.

-Based on end use, the food & beverage segment is projected to expand 1.6 times during the forecast period.

With the rapid growth of the food service industry, demand for sustainable packaging across South Asia is projected to grow at a healthy pace through 2032.

-North America is likely to hold a substantial share of the global Sustainable Labels Market by the end of the forecast period.

-The Sustainable Labels Market in India is poised to grow at a steady pace over the next ten years.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15873

Drivers:

Environmental Concerns: Growing awareness of environmental issues and the need to reduce carbon footprints have led to increased demand for sustainable labeling options. Companies are adopting eco-friendly labels to demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility. Government Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations and labeling requirements in many regions mandate the use of sustainable labeling materials. Compliance with these regulations is a strong driver for the adoption of sustainable labels. Consumer Preferences: Modern consumers are more environmentally conscious and prefer products with sustainable labels. Brands that use sustainable labels often gain a competitive edge and appeal to eco-conscious consumers. Brand Image: Adopting sustainable labeling practices enhances a brand’s image and reputation. Companies that demonstrate sustainability in their packaging and labeling are often viewed more favorably by consumers. Circular Economy Initiatives: The shift toward circular economy practices, such as recycling and responsible packaging, has boosted the demand for sustainable labels that align with these principles.

Key Players

HERMA GmbH

CCL Label

Avery Products Pty Ltd.

THE Label Makers LIMITED

Berkshire Labels

Crown Labels Mfg. Co Ltd

Weber Packaging Solutions.

JK Labels

Signal Labels Ltd

VR Labels & Stickers

Elevate Packaging, Inc.

Innovia Films Inc.

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Impression Label

WEAVABEL

Paramount Labels

Segmentation

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper

By Label Type:

Pressure Sensitive Labels (PSL)

Shrink Labels

Stretch Labels

Wet Glue Labels

Others (In-mold, Pre-gummed, etc.)

By Printing Technology:

Flexography

Digital

Gravure

Screen

Offset

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Clothing & Apparels

Chemicals

Automobiles

Others Consumer Goods

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15873

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube