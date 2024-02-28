UHT Milk Market: Prolonging Freshness, Anticipating US$ 119.792 billion Valuation by 2033 | FMI

The UHT milk market is expected to be worth US$ 69.09 billion in 2023 and to thrive at a CAGR of 6%. With a growing emphasis on health and wellness, UHT milk sales are predicted to reach US$ 119.792 billion by 2033. The UHT milk industry can benefit from the growing popularity of healthy alternatives to on-the-go beverages.

Several factors have contributed to the consistent rise of the UHT milk business. One of the primary factors is the growing demand for dairy products with greater convenience and longer shelf life. UHT milk does not need to be refrigerated until it is opened. Making it ideal for areas with limited fridge access or where frequent excursions to the grocery store are impractical.

Accelerating Growth: Key Drivers Propelling the UHT Milk Industry

Several driving forces are causing considerable expansion in the industry. First and foremost, convenience is important because UHT milk does not require refrigeration, providing a longer shelf life and making it easier to store and carry. This convenience appeals to customers who lead hectic lives and have limited access to refrigeration facilities.

Second, because it eliminates the need for constant refrigeration, UHT milk has seen growing demand in areas with limited cold chain infrastructure or unstable power supply. This feature has contributed to the growth of UHT milk markets in underdeveloped countries.

Demand has increased due to a growing taste for longer-lasting dairy products, as well as increased knowledge of food safety and cleanliness. Consumers like the longer shelf life without sacrificing taste or nutrients. These surging dynamics, which include convenience, infrastructural limitations, and customer preferences, are supporting UHT milk industry expansion.

Lucrative Opportunities in the UHT Milk Industry

The market offers numerous chances for expansion and growth. For starters, rising urbanization and changing lifestyles in emerging nations increase demand for handy, long-lasting dairy products. Second, increased demand for dairy alternatives and plant-based milk creates opportunities for UHT milk derived from non-dairy sources such as soy, almond, or oat.

Third, the expanding e-commerce industry enables simple access to and distribution of UHT milk products. Packaging advancements and the introduction of value-added alternatives, such as flavored UHT milk or fortified options. Allow an opportunity to respond to a wide range of consumer tastes and nutritional needs.

Regional Outlook

The UHT milk business is well-established and growing in developed nations such as North America and Europe. UHT milk’s convenience and longer shelf life have appealed to consumers who lead hectic lives. The market’s rise has been aided by established cold chain infrastructure and stringent food safety requirements.

The UHT milk market is rapidly expanding across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa’s growing economies. Due to the lack of cold chain infrastructure and inconsistent power supply in these areas, UHT milk is an appealing alternative due to its non-refrigeration requirement. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences towards packaged and longer-lasting dairy products have all contributed to increased demand for UHT milk.

Key Takeaways

The United States may own 21.6% of the UHT milk market.

Germany maintained its 13.4% market share from 2023 to 2033.

Japan might capture 1.9% of the UHT milk industry.

From 2023 to 2033, Australia had a 1.2% UHT milk market share.

China’s business is expected to thrive at a 9.8% CAGR until 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, the India UHT milk industry is expected to record a CAGR of 10.1%.

Between 2023 and 2033, the UHT milk industry in the United Kingdom is expected to register a 7.8% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Strong competitors with a diverse product portfolio cause fierce competition among current businesses. The key UHT milk manufacturers have a strong global presence. Consumer brand loyalty gives these companies an advantage.

Consumers in the market are looking for fresh and inventive products to help them with their daily life. UHT milk manufacturers are continuously trying to provide consumers with fresh and unique launches that exactly fit their wants, looking for possibilities in the trend.

Recent Innovations

Creamline Introduces Homegrown Dairy Range: UHT Milk, Butter, and Blends

Dairy Group (Pty) Ltd., a South African company, debuted a new range of dairy products under the trademark Creamline in August 2022. UHT milk, butter, and dairy liquid blends are among the items available. Creamline claims that its goods are manufactured from milk processed by its farmers.

Hochwald Foods’ New UHT Factory: Expanding Dairy Product Offerings with GEA Group

Hochwald Foods opened a new UHT factory in Mechernich in November 2021. For its product offerings, the company cooperated with GEA Group. With the launch of the new plant, the company can be able to process around 800 million liters of milk per year into dairy products such as UHT milk, UHT cream, and a variety of others.

Key Segment

By Product Type:

Skimmed

Whole

Partly Skimmed

Fat filled

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C HORECA Specialty Stores Modern Trade Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Specialty Food Stores Online Retailers Other Distribution Channel



By Source:

Animal-based Milk Cow Milk Goat Milk Buffalo Milk Other

Plant-based Milk Almond Coconut Soy Other



By End-use Application:

Infant Formula

Dairy Product Butter Cheese Yogurt Milk Powder Ice Cream Others

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

Retail Sales

By Region: