Food Sterilization Equipment Market: Sterilizing Safety, Predictions Point to US$ 850 million by 2032 | FMI

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The anticipated size of the global market for food sterilization equipment is set to reach US$ 850 million by the year 2032, exhibiting a steady growth at a 5.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period.

The escalating concerns related to food safety in both the food and beverage industry and the foodservice sector on a global scale are fueling the demand for efficient food sterilization equipment. Consumers are increasingly favoring clean label food products and those manufactured using sustainable methods.

In response to this trend, food processing companies are making substantial investments in sterilizing equipment to enhance the shelf life of their products while adhering to rigorous regulatory standards, thereby driving sales in the market. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages is expected to contribute to increased sales of bulk food sterilization equipment in the coming years.

As food safety regulations become more stringent, a growing number of food businesses are opting for clear labels and increased transparency. The clean label movement, driven by consumer preferences, is positively impacting the global food and beverage industry. Manufacturers are aligning with this trend, emphasizing food ingredient sterilization to meet the increasing consumer desire to understand all the ingredients used in a product before making a purchase.

The food sterilization equipment market is projected to benefit from the rising prevalence of foodborne infections and heightened consumer awareness of food safety. Furthermore, the increasing demand for non-thermal sterilization processes is fostering innovation in the market, contributing to overall growth.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry – Get Your Sample Report Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14620

“Growing establishment of international fast food chains and gourmet restaurants across emerging economies, along with technological advancements in non-thermal food sterilization equipment will continue boosting sales over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on process, sales in the continuous food sterilization equipment segment will grow at a 6.6% CAGR through 2032.

By application, demand for food sterilization equipment for seasoning and herbs will remain high.

In terms of technology type, the heat food sterilization equipment segment will remain lucrative.

Sales in the Australia food sterilization equipment market will grow at a 6.5% CAGR through 2032.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America food sterilization equipment market, with sales growing at a 8.2% CAGR.

India will account for 31% of the South Asia food sterilization equipment market through 2032.

Demand in China food sterilization equipment market is slated to increase at a 9.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14620

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include JBT, Buhler AG, Cosmed Group, STERIFLOW Company, DELAMA S.P.A., and Raphanel System. Leading manufacturers are investing in collaborations and partnerships to improve sales in untapped markets.

Food Sterilization Equipment Market By Category

By Process:

Batch Sterilization

Continuous Sterilization

By Application:

Spices

Seasonings, and Herbs

Cereals & pulses

Meat

Poultry & Seafood

Dairy products

Fruits & vegetables

Dried fruits & nuts

Beverages

Others (edible seed, gums, starch, jelly, & other ingredients)

Bottled food sterilization

Canned food & beverages

By Type:

High Voltage Electric Field Sterilization Equipment

Inductive Electronic Sterilization Equipment

High-Temperature Sterilization

Chemical Sterilization

Ultraviolet Sterilization Equipment

Microwave Sterilization Machine

Others

By Technology:

Heat

Steam

Radiation

Chemical

Filtration

Others (HPP and ultrasound technologies)

By Equipment:

Milk pasteurization machine

Industrial jam vacuum cooker

Small-scale industrial jam cooker

A processing system for marmalade

Sterilizer for ready meals

Vegan sauce processing system

Craft beer pasteurizer

Autoclave sterilizer for canned tuna

High-pressure processing machine for juice

Industrial bottle sterilizer

Steam sterilizer for food pouches

Dry heat depyrogenation oven

Hot water storage type retort sterilizer

Hot water spray-type retort sterilizer

Plate type sterilizer

Tube type sterilizer

Plate heat exchanger for food

Rapid preparation sterilizer

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Request for our Comprehensive Research Methodology to Understand the Market@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14620

Author by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube