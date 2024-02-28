Canned Soup Market Anticipating Growth to US$ 5.3 Billion by 2032 | FMI

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

As per Future Market Insights, the projected sales for canned soup are anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion by the year 2032, experiencing a notable growth at a 6.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) within the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032. Canned soup, crafted with fresh vegetables and meat, has gained heightened popularity owing to its nutritional benefits and extended shelf life.

Furthermore, consumers prefer canned soup products to alternative protein sources because of benefits such as balanced macro and micronutrients, as well as high protein content. As the consumption of processed foods is increasing across the globe, the demand in the market is expected to surge.

Other factors influencing the growth in the market include increase in the working population, fast-paced lifestyle, and per capita spending on processed food goods, among others. Also, growing demand for ready-to-eat food products and rising health concerns will boost the market.

Canned soups are a widely available, handy, and are convenient as ready-to-eat food product. With growing prevalence of obesity in North America, demand for boxed soups made with natural, fresh ingredients and minimal preservatives is increasing.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. canned soup market is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high presence of leading companies.

Europe canned soup market will surpass US$ 868 Mn, accounting for 31% of demand share in the global market

Based on type, the condensed soup segment will remain dominant due to increased health benefits.

In terms of processing, the organic condensed soup will remain highly sought-after over the forecast period.

“Increased demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products will favor the sales of canned soup across the globe. With increased spending on convenient food products, key players are likely to introduce new flavors to expand their consumer base”, says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive landscape

Some of the players in the market are Campbell Soup Company Amy’s Kitchen Inc, General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Baxters Food Group, Unilever, Struik Foods Europe NV, Vanee Foods Company, BCI Foods Inc., Hain Celestial.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of canned soup presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032

Canned Soup Market By Category

By Type:

Condensed

Ready-to-eat

By Category:

Vegetarian

Non vegetarian

By Processing:

Regular Soup

Organic Soup

By Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

