Rising Demand and Innovations: Bubble Wrap Packaging Market’s 3.1% CAGR by 2034

The bubble wrap packaging market is anticipated to experience rapid growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2024 and 2034. Projections indicate that by 2034, the market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion. This upward trajectory underscores the increasing demand for protective packaging solutions, driven by factors such as e-commerce growth, heightened awareness of product safety, and advancements in packaging materials and technologies. As businesses and consumers alike prioritize secure shipping and handling, the bubble wrap packaging market is positioned for substantial expansion in the coming decade.

The increasing favor towards biodegradable bubble wrap packaging is driven by regulatory requirements and heightened environmental concerns. While traditional plastic packaging remains widely used, the adoption of sustainable alternatives, such as paper, is gaining traction due to their reduced environmental impact. Governments worldwide are implementing laws to promote the use of eco-friendly packaging materials and reduce reliance on single-use plastics. This shift reflects a collective effort towards environmental sustainability and underscores the growing importance of adopting more responsible packaging practices across industries.

Business Growth Drivers:

E-commerce Boom: With the exponential growth of online shopping, there’s a higher demand for protective packaging materials like bubble wrap to ensure safe transit of products. Increased Focus on Product Safety: Businesses across various industries prioritize the safety of their products during shipping. Bubble wrap provides a cost-effective solution for protecting items from damage during transportation. Growing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability: Many manufacturers are now producing eco-friendly bubble wrap made from recycled materials or biodegradable alternatives. This appeals to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses, driving the market growth. Expansion of Retail Sector: The retail sector’s expansion, both online and offline, fuels the demand for protective packaging materials, including bubble wrap, to safeguard products throughout the supply chain. Technological Advancements: Innovations in bubble wrap manufacturing processes have led to improved performance, customization options, and cost-effectiveness, further driving market growth. Increase in Shipping and Logistics Activities: As global trade and logistics activities continue to rise, there’s a parallel increase in the demand for protective packaging materials, benefiting the bubble wrap packaging market.

Key Players:

Veritiv Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Jiffy Packaging Co.

Pregis Corporation

Smurfit Kappa

Barton Jones Packaging Ltd.

Moreover, the growing number of online resellers has motivated major players such as Amazon and Target to develop the best packaging formats to outperform competitors and offer cheaper, faster shipping with specialized packaging methods. Protective packaging, including bubble wrap, and air pillows are favored means of protection, especially for online orders, thus significantly contributing to the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in bubble wrap packaging market are more into customized packaging, especially the eco-friendly ones.

Polycell Corporation is offering oxo-biodegradable eco bubble. It has incorporated Reverte oxo-biodegradable additives into polyethylene resins, which can be degraded up to certain extent.

Jiffy Packaging Co. Limited is providing green bubble, which is made of 50% recyclable materials.

Sealed Air Corporation, in May 2019, did announce acquiring Automated Packaging Systems (leading in designing and production of packaging materials) for the latter to help the former in developing sustainable packaging solutions.

As of now, the global production capacities of bio-plastics is over 2 million tons in terms of volume, with nearly 65% of the volume utilized in the packaging industry. Companies can provide Kraft air bubble mailers and bags, with bubble film (bubble wrap packaging) made from bio-plastic. This will save on the overall cost and reduce the environmental impact of conventional bubble wrap packaging.

Leading the Way: E-Commerce Market Emerges as a Catalyst for the Packaging Industry’s Evolution

In today’s dynamic retail environment, characterized by the shift from traditional hypermarkets to online platforms, the rise of e-commerce is revolutionizing packaging practices. Both manufacturers and retailers are making substantial investments to ensure their products meet high performance standards, recognizing the profound impact that inadequate packaging can have on consumer decisions. The financial repercussions of damaged products are particularly significant for large retailers, underscoring the critical role of effective packaging solutions like bubble wrap in enhancing the consumer experience and safeguarding product integrity. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of mobile devices and the affordability of data have fueled the growth of e-commerce, serving as a major catalyst for the expansion of the bubble wrap packaging market.

Key Segmentations:

By Product:

Bubble Sheets

Bubble Bags/mailers

By Material:

LDPE

HDPE

LLDPE

By End-use: