Riding the Wave: Barrier Coated Papers Market Rises with 4.6% CAGR by 2033

The global barrier-coated papers market, with a recorded overall valuation of US$ 4,640.1 million in 2022, is primed for growth, expecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033. Projections indicate a significant increase to US$ 7,571.9 million by 2033. The rising demand for barrier-coated papers stems largely from their widespread use in food packaging, meeting the need for efficient barrier protection. Additionally, beyond food packaging, various non-food products and corrugated board packaging applications are increasingly adopting barrier coatings for cost-effective shipping solutions. While barrier-coated papers offer protection against grease, moisture, and other necessary barriers, the industry is also witnessing a shift towards paper-based formats with compostable barrier coatings as a more environmentally sustainable alternative.

Key Takeaways from the Barrier Coated Papers Market Study

Countries in North America are the prominent users of barrier-coated papers and created a global demand share of 29.4% in the year 2022. The sales of barrier coated papers in the United States alone contributed to 25.4% of the global market share that year.

Europe, as a whole, closely follows the United States in the adoption of barrier coated papers and acquired a market share of 25.2% in 2022. Europe is the leading contributor of barrier-coated papers, with a global market share of 5.3% in 2022.

In recent years, the demand for barrier coated papers in the United States is surging at a significant rate. FMI estimates this regional market is going to exhibit a year-on-year growth rate of 3.3% during the forecast years.

Asia Pacific countries are emerging to be notably growing markets for sales of barrier-coated papers these years. China is at the forefront and is projected to register an impressive CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast years.

Japan is a quite well-established market in the Asia Pacific that contributed almost 4.1% of the global supply of barrier coated papers in 2022. India is figured out to continue on a high annual growth rate of 7.4% in sales of barrier coated papers over the forecast years.

Based on different types of materials used for making barrier coated papers, paper is the preferred segment. Though this segment held an 84.1% market share in 2022, the bio-based plastics segment is expected to gain high traction during the projected years.

Among the several end-user verticals for barrier coated papers, the food packaging segment consumed almost 64.9% of the total share in 2022. Besides this segment, beverages packaging and pharmaceutical packaging are also expected to make high use of barrier coated papers in the coming days.

Competitive Landscape

Paramelt B.V

Cortec Corporation

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

Stora Enso Oyj

Altana AG

Michelman, Inc.

Omnova Solutions Inc.

BASF S.E.

Dow Chemical Company

are some of the leading players in the global barrier coated papers market.

Coatings & Adhesives,

CH-Polymers,

Imerys,

Mondi,

Akzo Nobel,

KURARAY

Cork Industries

are among other domestic players covered in the report.

Advancements in packaging innovations, particularly in water-based barrier coated papers are regarded to fuel the market’s growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the stringent environmental regulations that many governments around the world have implemented for food contact paper could play a supportive role.

Recent Developments:

Stora Enso, in November 2019, inked a strategic collaboration with HSMG (HS Manufacturing Group) for developing the former’s formed fiber offering.

Sonoco Products Company, in May 2019, invested US$ 17 million in Dream Machine to laminate and coat paper & paperboard products in Birmingham.

Key Segmentations

By Coating Type:

Water-based Coating

Solvent-based Coating

Wax Coating

Extrusion Coating

By Material:

Paper Coating

Plastic Coating

Bio-based Plastic Coating

Wax Coating

Other Coating Materials

By Thickness (ISO 534):

Less than 50 µm

51 µm to 75 µm

75 µm to 100 µm

By Packaging Application:

Cups & Lids

Trays

Laminates

Boxes & Cartons

Pouches & Sachets

Labels

Blisters & Clamshells

Wraps

Tapes

Others

By End-user Verticals: