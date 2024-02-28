Market Prospects: Disposable Cutlery Industry Eyes 4.9% CAGR by 2033

According to recent market research by FMI, the global disposable cutlery market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.6 billion by 2033, with an anticipated size of US$ 1.6 billion in 2023. The forecast period is expected to see a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The lightweight nature of disposable cutlery facilitates easy handling during meal consumption, while their sturdiness prevents distortion when carrying excess food. This quality has led to an increased utilization of bamboo by numerous manufacturers, potentially driving growth in the bamboo disposable cutlery market.

Disposable cutlery items are experiencing high demand in food service outlets and institutional food services. These items are designed to fit the style of various occasions, with institutional organizations often opting for them during afternoon parties due to their small size and sturdy nature.

The manufacturers in the market are making use of biodegradable products to put a check on land pollution. Moreover, biodegradable disposable cutleries are affordable as compared to their non-biodegradable counterparts.

The cloud kitchen market has been witnessing massive growth over the past few years. The US$ 65 billion worth of cloud kitchen market presents huge opportunities. The key players who are into cloud kitchens are making bulk purchases of disposable cutlery items. These are being given as complimentary products to the end customers.

The frozen food market is also expected to surge the sales of disposable cutlery during the forecast period. By 2025, the frozen food market is set to exceed US$ 320 billion. The wooden disposable cutleries are preferred as these are sturdy and the same time light as well. However, the adoption of plastic disposable cutleries is expected to challenge the growth as these lead to an increase in pollution.

Key Takeaways:

In 2023, the market size is likely to be at US$ 1.6 billion.

By 2033, the numbers are expected to be at US$ 2.6 billion.

The market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.9%.

On the basis of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the leading market share.

The United States market is expected to secure a CAGR of 3.8%.

The United Kingdom is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2%.

Germany market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.9%.

India market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 7.8%.

China market is projected to post a CAGR of 6.8%.

On the basis of fabrication process, the thermoforming segment is expected to hold the leading market share, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%.

On the basis of cutlery type, the dispensed cutlery segment is projected to hold the dominant position in the market, and is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The Major Key PLAYERS Are:

Huhtamaki

Pactiv

Gold Plast

Competitive Landscape:

The manufacturers who are operating in the disposable cutlery market are taking important steps toward sustainable development. Thus, there is an increasing effort toward adopting green products. The key players are also making massive investments in mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share. There are also lots of emphasis being laid on making use of the latest technology in order to produce the product of the right dimensions. Manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to focus on quality. The idea is also to invest in marketing and sales activity in order to increase awareness about the product.

In December 2022, Huhtamaki’s MSCI score was upgraded to ‘A,’ driven by improved management practices and decreased water intensity.

Manufacturers work towards achieving Sustainability Goals

Apart from developing new products that can be recycled, manufacturers are taking massive steps to establish a circular economy infrastructure. In order to achieve this, key players have been calling for collaboration with the stakeholders. In February 2023, Huhtamaki launched a 100% mono-PET blister packaging solution, which was a game-changing innovation. It allowed the company to offer the same healthcare-grade capability.

Market Segmentations

By Product Type:

Spoon (Plastic, Wood)

Fork (Plastic, Wood)

Knife (Plastic, Wood)

By Fabrication Process:

Thermoforming

Die Cutting

Injection Molding

By Cutlery Type:

Wrapped Cutlery

Dispensed Cutlery

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors

E-retail

Retailers (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Discount Stores & Warehouse/Wholesale Clubs)

