Lucintel Forecasts Human Microbiome Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the human microbiome market is projected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 from $0.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing.

Browse 119 figures / charts and 99 tables in this 209 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in human microbiome market by product (prebiotics, probiotics, food, medical food, and drugs), disease type (infectious, metabolic/endocrine, cancer, blood, and neurological), research technology (proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics), application (therapeutics and diagnostics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that probiotics will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing health concerns; growing awareness of the relationship between nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing penetration of the probiotic market in dairy and other foods.

Infectious disease will remain the largest disease type over the forecast period due to increasing cognizance of the negative effects of antibiotic use on the natural flora (such as disruptions), which has highlighted the need for specific bacterial-targeted therapies for infectious diseases.

Download sample by clicking on human microbiome market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising awareness of preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due rising chronic diseases caused by changes in lifestyle and growing interest in human microbiome treatment approaches.

Enterome, Seres Therapeutics, 4D Pharma, DuPont, Vedanta Biosciences, Osel, Merck & Co., Second Genome, and Metabiomics Corporation are the major supplier in the human microbiome market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Transcritical Co2 Systems Market in Canada

Wind Power Coatings Market in Canada

Wollastonite Powder Market in Canada

Bagging Machine Market in Canada

Arc Welding Inverter Market in Canada

Hot Rolled Coil Steel Market in Canada