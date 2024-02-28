Lucintel Forecasts the Global Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction Market to Reach $28.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential applications. The global vinyl flooring in the global construction market is expected to reach an estimated $28.4 billion by 2030 from $19.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in residential construction and renovation activities.

A more than 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction market to 2030 by product (vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl composite tile), end use (residential and non-residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that the vinyl sheet will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their superior properties such as water-resistance, slip resistance, and ease of maintenance.

Within this market, vinyl flooring for non-residential will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising investments in single-family constructions in this region.

Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Mohawk Industries, Gerflor, Mannington Mills are the major suppliers in the vinyl flooring in the global construction market.

