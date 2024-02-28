Lucintel Forecasts Shutter Market to Reach $136.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Shutter Market is projected to reach an estimated $136.8 billion by 2030 from $84.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the construction industry, and an increase in remodeling, and continuing replacement activity in the construction industry.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in shutter market by product type (built on roller shutters, built in roller shutters, integrated roller shutters, and roller shutters with tilted laths), fixation type (door and window), material type (wood, synthetic, metal, and glass), operating system (manual and automated), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that built on roller shutters will remain the largest segment, and this segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the durability of this type of shutter. Built on roller shutters are also easy to install with minimum modification of the lintel of the door or window.

Within the global shutter market, residential will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increases in new housing construction.

Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of shutters in end use industries.

Assa Abloy Group, Bunka Shutter, Lixil Group, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, SKB Shutters, Heroal, and Hunter Douglas are the major suppliers in the shutter market.

