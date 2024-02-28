How Will the Stem Cells Industry Benefit from Expansion and Partnerships?

Stem Cells Industry Data Book – Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production, Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Cancer Stem Cells Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Stem Cells Industry is expanding at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s Stem Cells Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in five reports and one sector report overview.

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Market Growth & Trends

The global mesenchymal stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2030. The market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030. An exponential increase in Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) based research and its implications in the field of regenerative medicine is anticipated to fuel the industry expansion. Moreover, the constantly evolving landscape of cell therapies is also anticipated to propel investments in the mesenchymal stem cells market space; large-scale operational firms are targeting small or emerging players with an operating strategy of acquisition to bolster their market presence.

The strong pipeline of mesenchymal stem cell-based products coupled with emerging applications of mesenchymal stem cells is anticipated to accelerate the industry growth. For instance, in 2022, the U.S.FDA has approved around 19 stem cell therapies for range of life-threatening disorders. Some of these therapies include, BREYANZI of BMS, ALLOCORD, KYMIRAH of Novartis etc. Moreover, a substantial number of companies are exploring the potential of MSCs as therapeutic regime for the management of inflammatory conditions, in turn, boosting market growth.

Market players are focused on the expansion of their offerings through extensive R&D and the formation of alliances and partnerships with other major players to sustain their market position. Owing to the recent pandemic of COVID-19, several research and academic research institutes are making focused efforts to develop a treatment regime by using mesenchymal stem cells.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Growth & Trends

The global cancer stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Although stem cell-based cancer treatment is facing regulatory and ethical challenges, the market is growing worldwide. With increasing awareness about these cells, there is steady growth in the R&D for the development of effective and novel treatment methods based on stem cells.

Furthermore, continuous rise has been observed in the number of research studies on cancer stem cells (CSCs) being published. These studies have helped healthcare professionals gain insights into CSCs biology and their signaling pathways. This is expected to create tremendous growth prospects for the market.

Furthermore, improvements in experimental approaches, in particular, in vitro assay systems have enabled scientists to establish relationship between different cell types in a tumor and their microenvironment. This has led to development of a broad therapeutic portfolio for CSCs and their associated key pathways for restricting growth of the tumor and providing improved clinical outcome.

