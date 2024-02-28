Potato Flakes Market Valued at US$ 11,824.1 Million by 2032 with a 5.3% CAGR: Exploring Growth Drivers, Regional Trends

The Potato Flakes Market is expected to see steady growth, with a projected size of US$ 11,824.1 million by 2032, reflecting a healthy Value CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for convenient and versatile potato-based products, appealing to diverse consumer preferences.

The potato flakes market is expected to grow due to increased product releases and brand building by major potato flakes producers. Leading manufacturers seek to broaden their global reach. The growing participation of established manufacturers has resulted in a more competitive market environment, leading to the manufacturing of a diverse range of potato products that are likely to drive the industry’s growth.

The expanded releases and brand building of the major potato flakes companies are projected to propel the potato flakes industry’s overall growth. Leading firms aspire to expand their market footprint outside of the US. As more experienced producers enter the market, a competitive environment develops, promoting the development of a varied range of potato products that will fuel market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Potato Flakes Market Study

According to FMI study’s on the potato fakes market, a large consumer base is looking for products that are naturally sourced. Potato flakes are generally used in dishes that require mashed potatoes. Potato flakes are used as a thickener or base for the preparation of ready-to-eat vegetable gravies and soups. They are also used as an ingredient for potato chips, texturized potato products, snack pellets, etc. Thus, the demand for Potato Flakes is surging.

The global potato flakes market has been segmented based on end-use, where the buyer to consumer segment holds the major share. However, in the upcoming period, the buyer to buyer segment is estimated to show a positive growth due to its increasing applications in different food products.

Based on nature, the global potato flakes market is segmented into organic and conventional types. Due to growing health concern, consumers are looking for products that are grown naturally and are free from chemicals and are not genetically modified.

Eastern Europe and APEJ are expected to lead the global potato flakes market in terms of value. The demand for potato flakes is considerably high in North America. Western Europe is predicted to show a high growth rate in the forecast years. The Latin America market, dominated by Brazil, is also exhibiting high demand for potato flakes.

Who is winning?

Idahoan Foods, McCain Foods Limited, Nestle S.A., Inc., Clarebout Potatoes NV, Goodrich Cereals, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited, Lutosa SA, Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd., Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA, Rixona B.V., Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Nahr-Engel GmbH, Basic American Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods are some of the key market players.

Leading companies operating in the potato flakes market are aiming at regional expansion via targeting the local distributers to upscale their potato flakes sales and to provide high-quality products to the customers.

In March 2018, Nestle S.A. opened a new quality assurance lab in Araras, Brazil. The move was intended to enhance the company’s organic product portfolio in the region. The company invested around US$ 6.9 Mn to construct the new facility. The quality assurance facility will ensure that its organic products are free from pesticides and genetically-modified organisms.

In April 2018, McCain Foods Limited completed a strategic investment with a highly innovative agriculture company, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture. With this partnership, the company is expected to set new standards for efficient crop production and environmental care.

In 2017, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. expanded its Richald Washington plant by 2, 90,000 square feet, increasing its production capacity by approximately 300 million pounds annually.

Potato Flakes Market by Category

By Product Type, Potato Flakes Market is Segmented as:

Business to Consumers Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store Traditional Grocery Online Retailers

Business to Business Food Service Industry Food Industry Soups & Premixes Bakery Snacks Frozen Food Baby Food Meat Processing Animal Feed



By Region, Potato Flakes Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle east and Africa

