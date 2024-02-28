Dehydrated Onions Market Set to Experience a Robust 19% CAGR by 2033 | Future Market Insights

The Dehydrated Onions Market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, with substantial increases in estimated market value from US$1.1 billion in 2022 to an expected US$1.6 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach an impressive US$ 3.6 billion by 2033, reflecting a significant growth rate from 2023 to 2033. This growth is driven by the rising demand for convenient and flavor-enhancing food ingredients, highlighting the market’s promising future.

The growth of fast-food restaurants, hotels, and food processing industries has raised demand for dried onions, which are used as important ingredients in a variety of cuisines. In addition, direct consumption via family recipes will drive market growth at a CAGR of more than 5.1% between 2021 and 2031.

The Dehydrated Onions Market is growing fast due to its several benefits, including increased shelf life, ease of use, and preservation of flavour and nutritional value. Dehydrated onions have a wide range of applications in a variety of culinary preparations, thanks to the rising demand for processed and convenience items that is driving market expansion.

FMI predicts that the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, and India will dominate the worldwide infant formula market between 2023 and 2033. Across these countries, corporate and public players are stepping up to encourage the use of infant formula to aid in the growth of babies.

The demand for onions is growing as a result of improvements in the technology used to create dehydrated food. The adoption of hoover and air-dried technologies in manufacture and distribution is encouraging for the sector. Additionally, producers of dehydrated onions have noticed opportunities for growth thanks to regulatory licences.

Key Takeaways from the Dehydrated Onions Market Study

The U.S. dehydrated onions market will grow from US$ 319 Mn in 2021 to US$ 478.2 Mn in 2031. This represents an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 159.2 Mn in the forecast period.

Conventional dehydrated onions account for 87% of the market in 2021, supported by lower costs and easier access to required volumes of raw materials.

White dehydrated onions will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2031, driven by higher crop and processing yields.

The U.K. will emerge as a leading market in Europe, accounting for more than US$ 44 million in 2021, aided by strong demand from the food processing sector of the country.

GCC countries will remain major contributors to the MEA market with a share of 39.3% in 2021, supported by relatively high export levels.

Robust Supply Chains to Increase Market Penetration

Global supply chains for dehydrated onions are largely mature, with adequate transportation infrastructure available to facilitate product movement. Dehydrated onions have benefited from existing supply methods since they may reach clients directly without barriers. Most dried onions come in specialized packaging, which makes storing and transportation easier.

For dehydrated products, companies are using the similar supply chain and transportation modes that find use in frozen food. With minor modifications in storage units, transportation can be made easy and hurdle-free, which improves the trade of dehydrated vegetables.

Almost all developed countries (excluding the Middle East) have an established supply chain, due to which, they are able to supply products directly to retail stores and customers on time.

Who is Winning?

Leading manufacturers in the moderately fragmented dehydrated onions market are focusing on capacity expansion, investments into strategic geographic expansion and infrastructure developments for product processing applications.

Some of the leading companies offering dehydrated onions are Olam International, Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd, Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Jiyan Food Ingredients, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Real Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Company, Kisan Foods, Harmony House Foods, Inc. Company, Silva International Inc. Company, Green Rootz, BC Foods Inc., Suszarnia Warzyw Jaworski Sp. J., Pardes Dehydration Company, Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd., Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd., Garon Dehydrates Private Limited, Rocky Mountain Spice Company, R. J. Van Drunen & Sons, Inc., German Foods and other.

Dehydrated Onions Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Variety:

White Onion

Red Onion

Pink Onion

Hybrid

By Form:

Chopped

Minced

Granules

Powder

Flakes

Kibbled

Sliced

By End Use:

Food Proccessing Dressing & Sauces Ready Meals Snacks & Savory Infant Food Soups Others

Food Service Providers

Retail/Household

By Technology:

Air Drying

Vaccum Drying

Freeze Drying

Microwave Drying

Spray Drying

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C Hyper/Super Markets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Online Retailers



