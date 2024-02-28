Packaging Tubes Market to Reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Global On-the-Go Lifestyle

The global packaging tubes market is experiencing rapid growth, estimated at US$ 3.2 billion in 2022 and projected to surge to US$ 4.4 billion by 2028, boasting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028. This expansion is driven by the fast-moving lifestyle and on-the-go culture, with consumers favoring convenient packaging formats such as tubes and pouches for everyday products.

Consumer Preference for Convenience

In an era marked by hectic lifestyles and increasing demands for convenience, consumers worldwide are gravitating towards packaging solutions that are easy to carry and handle. Packaging tubes and pouches have emerged as preferred choices for a wide range of daily use products, including laundry wash gels, toothpaste, hair care products, fruit jams, and more.

Enhanced User Experience

Packaging tubes offer enhanced convenience and user experience, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by introducing innovative packaging solutions tailored to specific applications, including sanitizers, food products, ointments, and more. Cosmetic tubes, in particular, have gained popularity for their ability to dispense products with varying viscosities efficiently.

Innovation Driving Market Growth

The packaging tubes market is characterized by ongoing innovation, with manufacturers continuously developing new designs and materials to meet consumer preferences and market demands. From functional designs for improved product dispensing to eco-friendly materials aligning with sustainability goals, innovation remains at the forefront of industry evolution.

Seizing Opportunities in Packaging

As the demand for convenient and user-friendly packaging solutions continues to soar, businesses across the globe have the opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer preferences. By investing in innovative packaging technologies and sustainable practices, companies can enhance brand reputation, drive customer loyalty, and fuel market growth.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Sustainable Packaging Initiatives: The increasing global focus on sustainability and environmental conservation is a significant driver for the growth of the packaging tubes market. As consumers and businesses alike prioritize eco-friendly practices, the demand for packaging solutions that are recyclable, biodegradable, and use minimal resources has surged. Packaging tubes, often made from materials like paperboard or other recyclable plastics, align with these sustainability goals, driving their adoption in various industries. E-commerce Boom: The rapid growth of e-commerce has created a substantial demand for effective and secure packaging solutions, propelling the packaging tubes market. Packaging tubes provide durability and protection for a wide range of products during transit, reducing the risk of damage. Their cylindrical shape also makes them convenient for shipping and storage, contributing to their popularity in the e-commerce sector. Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Expansion: The cosmetics and personal care industry’s constant innovation and product launches have led to an increased demand for unique and visually appealing packaging. Packaging tubes offer versatility in design, allowing for eye-catching branding and easy dispensing of products like creams, lotions, and gels. The aesthetics and functionality of packaging tubes make them a preferred choice, driving growth within the cosmetics and personal care segment. Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sector Demand: The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries require packaging solutions that ensure product safety, hygiene, and ease of use. Packaging tubes meet these criteria by offering tamper-evident features, precise dispensing capabilities, and protection from external contaminants. As these industries continue to expand, the demand for reliable and efficient packaging solutions, such as tubes, is expected to grow. Customization and Branding Opportunities: Packaging tubes provide ample opportunities for customization, allowing brands to create distinctive and memorable packaging for their products. The ability to print vibrant graphics, logos, and product information directly on the tube enhances brand visibility and consumer recognition. This customization capability is a significant driver as companies seek packaging solutions that not only protect their products but also serve as a powerful marketing tool.

Laminated Tubes Are Most Likely to Outperform Aluminum Tubes in Terms of Adoption & Growth Rate

Immense ease of use, convenience, and portability will collectively enable laminated tubes to witness healthy traction in near future. As consumers are moving away from rigid packaging formats such as plastic and aluminium-based packaging tubes, they are more inclined towards laminated tube packaging, which is expected to push the performance of laminated tubes in the packaging tubes market in next few years. However, the substitutes such as stick packs, pouches, and sachets may limit this growth, with an advantage in terms of price and convenience. Aluminum tubes, though account for the maximum revenue share, are expected to witness a heavy decline in near future.

‘Premium’ Personal & Beauty Care Products Come in Laminated Tubes

Laminated tubes, which were only considered for packaging of hand lotion, toothpaste, and a series of similar products till a decade ago, are increasingly being embraced by several beauty and personal care brands. To harness the most of structural, functional, and design flexibility of laminated packaging tubes, brands are using them for packaging almost every beauty and personal care product on retail shelves. ‘Premiumization’ has been a big trend in personal and beauty care industries, which manifests in a wide range of decorating possibilities and several material attributes such as texture. Moreover, it also enables manufacturers to include metallics on tubes and closures, and create virtually seamless, 360 degree decorated packaging tubes.

Packaging Tubes Market By Category

By product type:

Laminated Tubes Plastic Barrier Aluminum Barrier

Aluminum Tubes

Plastic Tubes

By capacity:

Up to 50 ml

51 ml to 100 ml

101 ml to 150 ml

Above 150 ml

By closure type:

Stand-up Caps

Nozzle Caps

Fez Caps

Flip-top Caps

Others

By end use:

Cosmetics Hair care Skin Care Others

Oral Care

Commercial Sealants & Adhesives Lubricants Others

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Personal Care

Food

Others

By region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

