Global Meat Packaging Market Set to Reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Protein Consumption and Demand for Packaged Foods

The global meat packaging market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of US$ 7.4 billion in 2023. Projected to maintain a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the assessment period spanning from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 12.3 billion by the end of 2033.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Rising Protein Consumption: As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, the consumption of protein-rich foods, including meat products, has surged. This trend is fueling the demand for meat packaging solutions that ensure product freshness and safety. Growing Demand for Packaged Foods: The shift towards convenience-oriented lifestyles has led to an increased preference for packaged food products, including various meat-based items. Meat packaging plays a critical role in preserving the quality and extending the shelf life of these products, meeting consumer expectations for convenience and freshness. Focus on Shelf Life Improvement: Manufacturers and retailers are increasingly focusing on improving the shelf life of meat products to enhance market competitiveness and reduce food waste. Advanced packaging technologies and materials are being employed to achieve longer shelf life while maintaining product quality and safety.

Strategic Market Implications

The steady growth of the global meat packaging market presents significant opportunities for industry players to innovate and cater to evolving consumer preferences. Strategies such as the development of sustainable packaging solutions, adoption of advanced technologies for product preservation, and expansion into emerging markets are expected to drive market competitiveness and growth.

Shelf life is known to be a crucial parameter among end users, such as meat producers, co-packers, and retailers, while choosing packaging films and their respective compatible packaging types. Barrier films and the adoption of appropriate packaging types such as vacuum and MAP enable meat producers, co-packers, and retailers to extend the shelf life of meat products by approximately 12 times. Further, these films also improve the visual appearance of meat products, and thus in turn attract meat product buyers.

The barrier films offer protection of the meat products from moisture, and dust and maintain freshness for relatively long durations. Such packaging also prevents this perishable food product from getting stale. Therefore, a small increment in shelf life goes a long way in retaining the consumer base and expanding it. This helps in enhancing the market presence. Thus, growing need for increasing shelf life of meat products will continue to bolster demand for meat packaging sales during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

By material, polyethylene segment is expected to hold around 56% share of the worldwide meat packaging industry during the assessment period.

share of the worldwide meat packaging industry during the assessment period. In terms of packaging technology, the modified atmosphere packaging technology segment is set to account for around 42% value share of the global market by the end of 2033.

value share of the global market by the end of 2033. Based on product type, fresh meat segment is anticipated to hold a market share of around 50% in the next decade.

in the next decade. By meat type, poultry meat segment is expected to reach around US$ 4.8 billion by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. East Asia meat packaging market is forecast to expand at 5.5% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Meat packaging demand across South Asia is likely to surge at 6.1% throughout the assessment period.

throughout the assessment period. The USA is forecast to hold around 17.4% share of the global meat packaging industry in 2023.

“Growing demand for hygienic and well-preserved meat products with a prolonged shelf life is expected to drive the global meat packaging market swiftly during the projection period,” says an FMI analyst

Sustainability Offered by Flexible Packaging Formats to Augment Meat Packaging Market Development

Flexible packaging offers numerous benefits compared to rigid packaging materials. These benefits include lower energy usage, less raw material consumption, lower carbon footprint, and relatively lesser waste production. Lowered environmental impact can be achieved by reducing the quantity of material used in packaging.

Various stringent policies related to reuse and recyclability of plastics are being formed by governments worldwide. Administration of these regulations for improving sustainability is expected to propel the demand for flexible packaging in the future. This will eventually boost meat packaging market.

Meat Packaging Industry By Category:

By Material Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

By Product Type:

Fresh Meat

Processed Meat

Frozen Meat

By Meat Type:

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Others

By Packaging Technology:

Modified Atmosphere

Vacuum Skin

Vacuum Thermoformed

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

