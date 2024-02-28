Agro-Rural Tourism Market Journey to a US$ 160.9 Billion Oasis with 5.8% Growth by 2033 | FMI

Future Industry Insights indicates that the agro-rural tourism market is expected to reach US$ 91.6 billion in 2023. Furthermore, this analysis forecasts a 5.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the global market for agro-rural tourism between 2023 and 2033. It is projected that if the market continues at its optimistic development rate, its estimated value will reach US$ 160.9 billion by 2033.

These forecasts show the high demand for and the rising appeal of agro-rural tourist experiences attracting travelers and environment lovers from all over the world. Moreover, the agro-tourism business is growing globally as visitors want to rediscover nature, live on a farm, and partake in genuine rural pursuits.

The attractiveness of agro-rural tourism is growing because it allows visitors to escape the rush of city life and immerse themselves in rural landscapes. This sector is also evolving by providing a revitalizing and genuine retreat with farm accommodations, agricultural excursions, wine experiences, and tastings of organic cuisine.

In terms of business and future opportunities, the Asia Pacific region represents a very lucrative market forecast during the projection period. Visitors may expect a variety of interesting experiences in Asia Pacific countries, each with unique charm, cultural history, and agricultural traditions.

Key Takeaways from the Agro-rural Tourism Market Study Report

There is a high demand for agro-rural tourism experiences in North America and Europe, with global market shares of 25% and 20%, respectively.

The overall contribution of Germany in the global agro-rural tourism business was figured out to be 5% in the year 2022.

In the Asia Pacific region, China has a higher contribution to the global market and is projected to progress at 5.1% CAGR through 2033.

The agro-rural tourism industry in India is expected to experience a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033, showing a tremendous development trajectory.

Competitive Landscape for the Agro-rural Tourism Market Players

Agro Tourism Development, Heartland Travel and Tours, Farm to Farm, Rural Tours, Blackberry Farm, Bay Farm Tours, and Select Holidays are some top players. These leading market players in the industry are constantly developing and increasing their offers to take advantage of this expanding trend.

Eco-friendly lodgings and an emphasis on sustainable practices to protect the environment and advance responsible tourism is the key strategy adopted by competitive players. Meanwhile, creating unique and engaging activities for the clients has become a prominent business tactic for new players entering the agro-rural tourism sector.

Recent Developments by the Agro-rural Tourism Service Providers

Heartland Travel & Tours established a new collaboration with AgriProFocus in 2023 to provide agro-tourism experiences to travelers in the United States. Customers of Heartland Travel & Tours may now have access to the network of farms and ranches that AgriProFocus maintains on the mainland.

Cyprus Agrotourism unveiled its new website in 2022 to advertise its agro-tourism services to travelers visiting the country around the year. The website offers details on the many farms and communities that provide agro-tourism experiences and also reviews left by previous visitors.

To provide visitors to India with a unique agro-tourism package, the Agro Tourism Department teamed up with GTI Travel in 2021. This new program offers the opportunity to learn about conventional agricultural methods and engage in real farming activities.

Key Manufacturing Companies

Agro Tourism Development

GTI Travel

Cyprus Agrotourism

Heartland Travel and Tours

AgriProFocus

Cape AgriTours

Farm to Farm

Meru Agro

Rural Tours

Stita Group

Greenmount Travel

Blackberry Farm

Bay Farm Tours

Select Holidays

Harvest Travel International

Global Agro-rural Tourism Market by Category

By Service Type:

Direct Market Agro-tourism

Educational Agro-tourism

Recreation Agro-tourism

By Booking Channel:

Online Booking

In Person Booking

Phone Booking

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Individual Traveler

Group Trip

Family trip

Student trip

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Children

By Age Group:

15 to 25 Years

26 to 35 Years

36 to 45 Years

46 to 55 Years

66 to 75 Years

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia Market

Oceania Market

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) Market

