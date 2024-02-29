Frozen Meat Grinder Market Set to Surpass US$ 1,892.5 Million by 2032

According to the recent Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the sales of frozen meat grinders are expected to surpass a value of US$ 1,892.5 Million in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 5.4% through the end of 2032.

Growing meat consumption is being fueled by rising demand for more meat options, such as humanely raised, free-range, organic, and sustainably grown meat. These varieties of meat are more expensive than conventional meat, and they must be chopped and processed by professionals. Because of the great demand for high-quality meat products with minimal waste, advanced automatic meat grinders are in high demand in industrialised countries.

Meat production is an important aspect of the global economy, contributing significantly to local, national, and international trade. The number of slaughterhouses and meat consumption are inextricably related to the growth of the meat market. Meat consumption will skyrocket as emerging-market consumers develop purchasing power, offering a key source of high-quality protein in many people’s diets.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry – Get Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14863

Commercial frozen meat grinders are made to meet the needs of commercial meat markets that want to offer the best-minced meat to their customers. Due to factors such as the rising popularity of meat products and the simplicity with which they can be processed, the market for meat grinders is likely to rise rapidly during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Frozen Meat Grinder Market Study:

Europe and North America is expected to hold significant portion of the frozen meat grinder market global share.

In terms of equipment, countertop will dominate the global frozen meat grinder market through 2022 & beyond.

India and Australia are expected to lead the growth in South Asia and Oceania frozen meat grinder market.

The U.S. will vanguard the sales in North America frozen meat grinder market owing to the growing consumption of meat products.

“Growth is attributed to rising awareness of food safety in emerging economies such as India and China, as well as increased demand for processed beef products. Using a frozen meat grinder, large pieces of meat are mashed into a smaller, more manageable paste. They are generally used in the home kitchen or in professional butcher shops, and they are available in both floor-model and countertop models.” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players in the global frozen meat grinder market are adopting a slew of strategies to reach expand their consumer base, including product development, marketing, and promotional efforts, distribution channel strengthening, and sustainable production.

Increasing spending on convenience and ready-to-eat food, improved designs blades grinder of commercial meat grinders, and an increasing number of supermarkets offering meat products.

Some of the leading companies offering equipment are Barsso, ERBEL GmbH, GEA Food Solutions, Paul Kolbe GmbH, Hobart, Skyfood Equipment, Minerva Omega Group, BIRO Manufacturing, ITW Food Equipment Group, KitchenWare Station LLC., LEM Products, and others.

Market Segments Covered In Frozen Meat Grinder Market Analysis

By Equipment Type:

Floor-Model

Countertop

By Types:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By Type:

Restaurants and QSRs

Slaughter House

Pet Food Processing Industry

Catering & banqueting

By Power:

Supermarket

Specialized Tool Shop

Ecommerce

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14863

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the current worth of the frozen meat grinder market?

At what CAGR is the frozen meat grinder market expected to grow?

How was the performance in the last five years?

What is the demand outlook forecast for the frozen meat grinder market?

Who are the top 5 players operating in the market?

Which are the major countries driving demand for frozen meat grinders?

What outlook does Europe frozen meat grinder market provide?

At what rate will the U.S. frozen meat grinder market expand?

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube