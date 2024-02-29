France Outbound Tourism Market Hits US$ 51.6 Million, Riding a 4.3% CAGR Wave to 2032 | FMI

The France outbound tourism market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 4.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Sales in the market are slated to reach a valuation of US$ 51.6 Million by the end of 2032.

Holiday entitlement is a scheme promoted by several multinationals in France to avail assigned days of leaves for leisure and relaxation purposes. In addition, the National Holiday Voucher Agency policy gives the privilege to the employees in accordance with the law enacted on 11th February 2005 for equal participation and opportunity for special amenities within the France tourism structure.

The policy helps to improvise the accessibility of the outbound tourism facilities and acts as a strong driver for outbound tourism, leisure, and culture. Industrial tourism has become a genuine tourism sector due to the presence of large multinationals in France.

Company visits abroad and industrial tourism have become prominent, both in terms of leisure and business tours. This factor not only promotes international and cross-border trade but also creates a healthy atmosphere among the employees of various companies. This trend is estimated to have a moderate to high impact on the France outbound tourism market.

Key Takeaways from the France Outbound Tourism Market Study

Based on purpose, the vacation segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period.

In terms of tour category, package travel segment is expected lead the France outbound tourism market over the assessment period.

Based on season, the October-December segment will create maximum revenue in the France outbound tourism market.

In terms of gender, the female segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment over the forecast period.

By top destinations, Spain and Italy are expected to be the most preferred locations among the consumers

Key Players

Tui France

France Billet

Ticketnet

Odalys Evasion

Global Business Travel France

Travel Lab SAS

Oui.sncf SAS

Fram

Pv-Cp Distribution

Vacances Heliade

France Outbound Tourism Market by Category

By Age Distribution:

Under 18 years

18-25 years

26-35 years

36-45 years

46-55 years

Above 55 years

By Monthly Income:

Less than US$ 2,000

US$ 2,000-3,999

US$ 4,000-7,999

US$ 8,000-11,999

US$ 12,000 & Above

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Purpose:

Vacations

Visiting Family & Friends

Business Trips

Study

Others

By Mode of Transportation:

Rail

Air

Sea

Road

By Travel Frequency:

Once each year

Several times each year

Once for each 2-3 years

Others

By Season:

January-March

April-June

July-September

October-December

By Tour Category:

Package Travel

Semi-Independent Travel

Group Tour

Independent Travel

By Categories:

Transport

Entertainment & Site Seeing

Travel Intermediaries

Shopping

Retail

Tipping

By Preference and Behaviors:

Value-Seeking Sightseer

Unplugged

Aspirant

Individualist

Backpacker

Shopper

Novice Traveler

Sophisticated Traveler

By Tourist Attraction Favored:

Sea/Beaches

Countryside

In the city

Mountain Tracking, Natural Places

By Length of Stay:

Nil nights

1-3 nights

4-7 nights

8-14 nights

15+ nights

By Top Destinations:

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Germany

