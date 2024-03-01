Examining the Patient Monitoring Devices Industry: A PESTEL Analysis

Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Data Book – Remote Patient Monitoring, Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Patient Monitoring Devices Industry was estimated at USD 29.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The patient monitoring devices industry databook compiled by Grand View Research is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing global geriatric population base is expected to widen the consumer base by triggering incidence rates of hypertension, which is expected to drive the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. The increasing incidences of hypertension have led to rising demand for cost-effective, rapid, and accurate diagnostic solutions. Blood pressure monitors are one of the vital sign monitors of life. The cost-effective and accurate results offered by these indicators are responsible for the rapid expansion of business scale.

In addition, new product launches, coupled with the rising adoption of technologically advanced products due to the high penetration of health insurance, are considered other factors fueling the demand for blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices. The increasing popularity of mHealth platforms in the healthcare sector is propelling the industry’s growth. Rising patient awareness levels about the advantages associated with portable monitoring devices are expected to positively reinforce market growth.

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market Growth & Trends

The global multiparameter patient monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 18.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing health concerns and the resultant requirement to constantly monitor the health parameters of patients, before and after surgery is creating demand for multiparameter patient monitoring systems.

The market growth is also supported by the increasing need for hospital transport, such as intra-hospital or out-of-the-hospital transport. For special examination & therapy, hospitals need intra-hospital transport, which calls for more continuous monitoring of vital signs including blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation by pulse oximetry, heart rate, and electrocardiography.

Healthcare providers are continually looking for innovative medical products to offer superior quality care, which is also expected to drive the market. Mobile solutions and data integration low-acuity monitoring are the significant trends that improve the cost efficiency of multiparameter patient monitoring solutions. Key players are introducing advanced patient monitoring products, such as integrated remote monitoring solutions with added features of greater connectivity through cloud technology and WiFi.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Patient Monitoring Devices industry are:

Honeywell

American Telecare

Roche

Philips Healthcare

Bosch

