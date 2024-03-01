Global Custom Packaging Boxes Market Projected to Reach US$ 9.0 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Engaging Packaging Solutions

The global custom packaging boxes market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 5.7 billion in 2022. Demand for custom packaging boxes is expected to surge at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 9.0 billion by 2032. The top 5 companies are anticipated to capture 15% – 20% of the overall market share in 2022.

Key Market Highlights:

Preference for Paper & Paperboard Segment: Among various materials, the paper & paperboard segment remains the most lucrative in the custom packaging boxes market due to its environmentally friendly nature. This segment is estimated to reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2032. Rising Demand for Appealing Packaging Solutions: Brand owners and consumers alike are increasingly seeking packaging solutions that are not only functional but also visually appealing and engaging. This trend is expected to drive the sales of custom packaging boxes during the forecast period, with the market projected to expand 1.6 times its current value from 2022 to 2032. Enhanced Brand Image and Consumer Engagement: Custom packaging boxes play a crucial role in catching the attention of consumers and making products stand out on the retail shelf. These boxes create a strong brand image through appealing structures and designs, thus enhancing the overall presentation of the product. Variety of Materials: Custom packaging boxes are available in various materials including paper & paperboard, plastic, metal, and wood, offering brand owners flexibility in choosing the most suitable packaging solution for their products.

The items such as jewelry, mobile phones, perfumes, and others are displayed in custom packaging boxes with the lid open. The presentation helps in creating an emotional bond between the customer and the product, which drives the demand for custom packaging boxes. Also, printing is possible on these boxes which helps the brands to display their logo along with required product information.

Besides this, brands can design their packaging for the product as per product size and need which helps in offering attractive as well as protective packaging. Backed by the aforementioned factors, demand for custom packaging boxes is expected to increase over the forecast period.

“Increasing adoption of custom mailer boxes for shipping of luxury goods, along with growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions will augment the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on materials, the paper & paperboard segment is estimated to hold around 51% of the total market share by 2032.

of the total market share by 2032. In terms of end use, demand in the consumer goods segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-32.

during 2022-32. The inserts segment will account for approximately 2/3 rd of the total market share in 2022.

of the total market share in 2022. Total sales in the Germany custom packaging boxes will reach a valuation of US$ 481.5 Mn by 2032.

The India custom packaging boxes market will create an incremental opportunity of US$ 219.1 Mn over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers in the Custom Packaging Boxes Industry:

E-commerce Boom: The rapid growth of e-commerce has significantly increased the demand for custom packaging boxes, as businesses seek unique and branded solutions to enhance the unboxing experience for online customers. Brand Differentiation: Companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of brand identity and customer experience. Custom packaging boxes offer a way for businesses to differentiate their products and create a lasting impression on consumers. Sustainability Focus: With a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly custom packaging solutions. Businesses are opting for recyclable and biodegradable materials to align with consumer preferences for sustainable packaging. Personalization Trends: The desire for personalized products extends to packaging. Custom packaging boxes allow for tailored designs, colors, and messaging, reflecting a broader trend towards personalized and unique consumer experiences. Globalization and Cross-Border Trade: As businesses expand globally, the need for customized packaging that meets different market preferences and regulatory requirements becomes crucial. Custom packaging facilitates the adaptability required for successful cross-border trade.

Industry Trends in the Custom Packaging Boxes:

Digital Printing Advancements: Innovations in digital printing technologies enable high-quality and cost-effective customization of packaging boxes. This trend allows for intricate designs, variable data printing, and shorter production cycles. Smart Packaging Integration: The integration of smart packaging technologies, such as QR codes and NFC tags, is on the rise. Custom packaging boxes are becoming a platform for interactive experiences, offering consumers additional information, promotions, or engagement opportunities. Minimalist Packaging: A counter-trend to elaborate designs, minimalist packaging is gaining popularity. Clean, simple, and sustainable packaging designs resonate with consumers seeking a more straightforward and eco-friendly aesthetic. E-commerce-Friendly Designs: Custom packaging is adapting to the specific requirements of e-commerce logistics, with features like easy assembly, tamper-evident seals, and space-efficient designs that minimize shipping costs. Subscription Box Surge: The rise of subscription box services has led to increased demand for uniquely designed custom packaging. These boxes are not only functional for shipping but also contribute to the overall branding and excitement associated with subscription-based products.

Key Segmentation :

By Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

By Inserts:

With Inserts

Without Inserts

By End Use:

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Fashion Accessories & Apparels

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

