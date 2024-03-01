LATAM Booming Road Marking Paint and Coating Industry Set to Reach US$ 131.3 Million by 2033, Propelled by Retroreflective Innovations and Airport Sector Surge

Who is Winning?
Key players are focusing on developing durable and environmentally friendly road marking solutions to boost their sales and comply with regulations. They are also employing strategies like mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the LATAM region.
Recent development:
- In 2022, Aexcel Corporation unveiled new innovations, including LowVOK and Jet-Dry Waterborne Traffic Paints, at the National Pavement Expo in Charlotte, NC.
Key Companies Profiled
- Sherwin Williams Company
- Asian Paints PPG
- Aximum
- Pidilite Industries
- Ennis-Flint Inc.
- US Specialty Coatings
- SealMaster
- Geveko Markings
- Dow Inc.
- Aexcel Corporation
- Watco Industrial Floors
- Nippon Paints
- Crown USA Inc.
- ATS Traffic
LATAM Road Marking Paint and Coating Industry Segmentation
By Material Type:
- Performance-based
- Marking Tape
- Thermoplastics
- Cold Plastics
- Paint-based Markings
- Solvent-borne Markings
- Water-borne Markings
- 2-Component Epoxy
- Others
By Marking Type:
- Permanent
- Removable
By Sales Channel:
- B2B Sales
- Road & Highway Marking
- Pavement Marking
- Airport Marking
- B2C Sales
- Parking Lot Marking
- Factory Marking
- Field Marking
By Region:
- South America
- Central America
